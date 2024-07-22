South Carolina Election Commission to put logo on Coastal Carolina's teal football field

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina's distinctive, “Surf Turf” teal field will feature the logo for the South Carolina State Election Commission this season.

The school and the organization that administers elections in the state announced Monday that the group's logo will be displayed on the field at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina said it's the first FBS program to secure branding for its football field that does not involve naming rights.

The agreement is for one year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

State Election Commission executive director Howie Knapp called it a “fantastic” opportunity to remind South Carolina residents of the importance of voting.

It “gives us another opportunity to remind voters about another important voting season while they enjoy watching the Chanticleers play,” he said in a statement.

Chance Miller, the school's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said the collaboration shows the importance of partnering with state agencies and businesses for support — and helping further “state agency missions and initiatives.”

