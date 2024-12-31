South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has to be restrained after Illinois' Bret Bielema taunts USC sideline with substitution gesture

'Beamer could hardly believe it at first. He taunted Shane Beamer and Beamer had enough and snapped.'

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Illinois coach Bret Bielema in happier times before the kickoff of the Citrus Bowl. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was incensed during an injury timeout late in the third quarter of the Citrus Bowl against Illinois.

As Illinois’ Jaheim Clarke was being attended to by trainers near the South Carolina sideline, Illinois coach Bret Bielema walked over to where Clarke was. Bielema then turned to the South Carolina team and staff and made a substitution signal with his arms as there had been some gamesmanship regarding subs earlier in the game.

That appeared to infuriate Beamer, who had to be restrained and was screaming at the officials.

ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich was right behind Beamer as the sequence of events unfolded.

“Bret Bielema walked across the field to take care of his injured player and taunted Shane Beamer with the substitution posture the refs do, the matching signal, he did it repeatedly,” Kessenich said on the broadcast. “Beamer could hardly believe it at first. He taunted Shane Beamer and Beamer had enough and snapped. Shane just turned to me and said, ‘You saw what he did.’ I did see it. I did see it. He taunted the opposing coach.”

After Beamer went berserk, ESPN's cameras captured Bielema smirking when he was back on his sideline. A common defensive tactic is to take as long as possible when subbing to match offensive personnel to slow an offense down and potentially force a delay of game penalty.

Illinois led 14-10 at the time of the fracas.