South Africa vs Namibia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

South Africa vs Namibia LIVE!

A crucial match in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Korhogo this evening. South Africa, fresh from a defeat to open their tournament, take on Namibia in something of a local rivalry on the international scene.

The 601-mile border that runs between those two nations is rarely focus on when it comes to football but the stakes are high when these neighbours meet. The Brave Warriors of Namibia, rank outsiders heading into this AFCON, won their first-ever game in the competition at the tenth attempt last time out and a point will now send them into the last-16.

Bafana Bafana, meanwhile, were beaten by Mali but the west Africans' draw with Tunisia yesterday has kept the group wide open. Coach Hugo Broos has suggested he will make changes to his line-up to ensure they can finally get off the mark in Ivory Coast. Follow South Africa vs Namibia LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

South Africa vs Namibia updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

South Africa team news

Namibia team news

Score prediction

Where to watch South Africa vs Namibia

17:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

South Africa vs Namibia LIVE!

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of South Africa vs Namibia.

Kick-off from Korhogo's Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium comes at 8pm GMT as these southern neighbours meet at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Brave Warriors won their first-ever AFCON game against Tunisia in the week and face a Bafana Bafana side expecting better having lost to Mali.

It is all to play for in Group E so join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!