South Africa vs Australia LIVE: World Cup latest score and updates as Proteas lose four early wickets

South Africa take on Australia in the second Cricket World Cup semi-final as the two sides meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A place against hosts India is at stake ahead of the World Cup showpiece.

The Proteas finished second in the group stages losing twice, firstly in a shock defeat to the Netherlands then in a hammering by India. Australia, meanwhile, came third. Pat Cummins’ men lost their two opening games, against India and South Africa, but went on to record seven straight victories and reach the knockout rounds.

South Africa’s biggest threat comes from their stacked batting line up which has fired them through the tournament so far in and they will have positive memories of facing the Aussies as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all impressed during their victory back in October.

However, along with India, Australia are the in-form team of the tournament and look set on claiming a sixth World Cup title. They have shown their quality after a sluggish start and Glenn Maxwell produced the greatest innings of the competition in their victory against Afghanistan.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat

Wicket! Bavuma out for a duck! ct Inglis b Starc - South Africa 1-1

Wicket! De Kock out for 3! ct Cummins b Hazlewood - South Africa 8-2

Wicket! Markram out for 10! ct Warner b Starc - South Africa 22-3

Wicket! Van der Dussen out for 6! ct Smith b Hazlewood - South Africa 24-4

South Africa 43-4 (14) Klassen 10, Miller 10, Cummins 0-12 (1)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

Cummins will take over from Hazlewood and Klaasen has driven him away to the off side boundary for four from the first ball from the Australian captain.

There’s a two from the second ball, and another single, this might be the most prolific over for the Proteas so far in the match.

Miller drives, it’s upwards, but just short of the field and will bring another boundary.

12 runs from that over.

South Africa 32-4 (13) Klaasen 3, Miller 5, Starc 2-18 (7)

09:36 , Sonia Twigg

Starc is into his seventh over, both the bowlers have been at their absolute best, it has been a bowling masterclass.

Potentially South Africa should have been able to do a bit better, especially given their form at times during the tournament, but the two experienced Aussies have not bowled a ball wrong.

Every ball feels like it could be about to bring a wicket.

South Africa 28-4 (12) Klaasen 1, Miller 4, Hazlewood 2-12 (6)

09:31 , Sonia Twigg

Miller comes in and is almost out immediately but he edged it for four.

Wicket! van der Dussen out for 6! ct Smith b Hazlewood - South Africa 24-4

09:29 , Sonia Twigg

Klaasen will get off the mark with an edge that goes over second slip, but it’s becoming a concerning situation for South Africa out in the middle.

van der Dussen had weathered the storm, but couldn’t get the ball through the field, went for an off-side punch and edged it straight to Steve Smith in the slips.

South Africa 22-3 (11) van der Dussen 5, Klaasen 0, Starc 2-14 (6)

09:25 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa just need to hang on here and hope it gets a bit easier to bat or face a third semi-final defeat in ODI World Cup history against Australia.

Wicket! Markram out for 10! ct Warner b Starc - South Africa 22-3

09:23 , Sonia Twigg

Markram has his - and South Africa’s - second boundary of the day with a push into the leg side, straight out of the middle of the bat and to the boundary.

He drives again but finds Labuschagne at cover. He had just beens starting to look comfortable when the ball flashed off the face and Warner took the catch!

Markram has to go for 10 and South Africa are in trouble!

South Africa 18-2

09:19 , Sonia Twigg

After the powerplay, just a brief pause in match coverage to bring you a story that broke after yesterday’s semi-final:

A major controversy has erupted after the pitch for India’s semi-final cricket match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was changed at the last minute, dubbed by one commentator as “outrageous”.

Why India is under fire over pitch change ahead of Cricket World Cup final

South Africa 17-2 (10) van der Dussen 5, Markram 6, Hazlewood 1-6 (5)

09:18 , Sonia Twigg

Hazlewood will continue, and both openers have been exceptional, he is bowling a perfect length and finding movement off the seam, and there doesn’t seem to be much that South Africa can do.

There’s just a single off the final ball of the over.

South Africa 17-2 (9) van der Dussen 5, Markram 6, Starc 1-11 (5)

09:14 , Sonia Twigg

Labuschagne has put in another dive to prevent anything sneaking through the infield, they have been exceptional so far in this match.

Markram goes for a swing, but is carved in two by a swinging delivery from Starc.

Markram has his and South Africa’s first boundary, it comes in the ninth over, and it’s flicked into the leg side. The Proteas will hope that will relieve some pressure and start allowing them to set any kind of platform here.

South Africa 9-2 (8) van der Dussen 3, Markram 1, Hazlewood 1-4 (4)

09:09 , Sonia Twigg

Hazlewood is just beating the bat time and time again, the ball, which barely moved in Mumbai yesterday, is swinging around a lot here and the two Australians are experts in these conditions.

For South Africa it is becoming a case of just weather the storm, but the Aussies are turning the screw with three slips in.

South Africa 8-2 (7) van der Dussen 3, Markram 0, Starc 1-4 (4)

09:05 , Sonia Twigg

van der Dussen goes for a wild swipe in an attempt to get runs on the board, and South Africa really have their backs up against it.

Starc bowls another maiden. This is exceptional bowling.

South Africa 8-2 (6) van der Dussen 3, Markram 0, Hazlewood 1-3 (3)

09:00 , Sonia Twigg

Hazlewood goes on the attack, gully is in place, but Aiden Markram, who captained the side earlier in the tournament with the injury to Bavuma has seen out the over.

Wicket! De Kock out for 3! ct Cummins b Hazlewood - South Africa 8-2

08:58 , Sonia Twigg

Hazlewood has bowled perfectly in this innings so far, everything has been perfect and South Africa have just struggled to get the ball away.

He starts his third over with three more dot balls, and that has brought another wicket!

De Kock goes for a big hit over the top but doesn’t get hold of it, and Cummins is able to take the catch running backwards.

South Africa 8-1 (5) de Kock 3, van der Dussen 3, Starc 1-4 (3)

08:54 , Sonia Twigg

Warner makes a brilliant stop to prevent van der Dussen scoring another run, that was the first over-pitched ball from Starc, and South Africa are unable to capitalise due to the excellent fielding.

But the next ball he does find the gap and will pick up two runs.

South Africa 6-1 (4) de Kock 3, van der Dussen 1, Hazlewood 0-3 (2)

08:50 , Sonia Twigg

Going into the fourth over, de Kock was the only player to have scored runs off the bat and Hazlewood continued to bowl exceptionally and limit run-scoring opportunities.

van der Dussen got off the mark with an edged single to deep fine leg but it looks shaky.

South Africa 4-1 (3) de Kock 2, van der Dussen 0, Starc 1-2 (2)

08:46 , Sonia Twigg

Starc will bowl his second, South Africa manage to scamper through a leg bye, and there’s a wide, but runs off the bat have not been forthcoming.

South Africa 2-1 (2) De Kock 2, van der Dussen 0, Hazlewood 0-1 (1)

08:40 , Sonia Twigg

Hazlewood will bowl from the other end, and South Africa need to keep wickets in hand here, there is still a chance that rain is going to play a part.

There was just a hint of bounce there, as Hazlewood went for the short ball and it jumped up at Van der Dussen’s shoulder.

That was a fantastic over from Hazlewood.

Wicket! Bavuma out for a duck! ct. Inglis b. Starc - South Africa 1-1 (1) De Kock 1, Starc 1-1 (1)

08:35 , Sonia Twigg

De Kock is off the mark with a single through the infield, but Buvama is being more cautious and letting some deliveries go.

Bavuma had left deliveries alone but prodded at the final ball of the over, the ball caught the edge and Inglis took the catch.

08:31 , Sonia Twigg

De Kock will be on strike, and Starc has the new white Kookaburra in his hand.

08:29 , Sonia Twigg

The national anthems are done and it’s almost time for the bell to be rung to signal the start of play, which will be rung by Ricky Ponting.

08:22 , Sonia Twigg

The second semi-final is about to get underway, but first a look at what happened in yesterday’s match between India and New Zealand:

Virat Kohli’s record-breaking innings might be remembered as the “stuff of dreams” but it was Mohammed Shami who bowled India to their first ODI World Cup final for 12 years, as they secured a 70-run victory over New Zealand.

Kohli added yet another entry next to his name in the history books when he recorded his 50th ODI century, eclipsing the great Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49, as India put on what proved to be a match-winning total of 397.

Kohli is the record breaker but Shami bowled India to the World Cup final

08:12 , Sonia Twigg

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

Pat Cummins: “We would have had a bat as well, but it’s a bit gloomy out there so hopefully a bit of swing.

“Unfortunately they won the last few but I think we’re due.

“We weren’t at our best the first couple of games and we learned what we look like when we’re not at our best, but the last couple of games we’ve had no right to win and we’ve come back.”

08:05 , Sonia Twigg

Temba Bavuma said: “I’m not 100 percent fit but I think that’s going to be good enough.

“It’s not something that I really dreamt of, having that responsibility, coming in for a semi-final against Australia, there’s a lot of weight and responsibility and it means a lot to me.”

Added that the recently-victorious Springboks had sent the cricket team a message wishing them luck ahead of the semi final.

08:03 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa won the toss and will bat first.

08:02 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of South Africa vs Australia.