South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Rugby result and reaction from World Cup warm-up at Twickenham

South Africa and New Zealand conclude their on-pitch preparations for the Rugby World Cup with an eagerly-anticipated meeting at Twickenham this evening.

The two southern hemisphere sides have decamped to Europe ahead of the tournament’s start in France in a fortnight.

Despite the proximity to the World Cup’s opening weekend, both Jacques Nienaber and Ian Foster have named strong sides with both the Springboks and All Blacks hoping to build momentum into the pool stages.

A potentially sell-out crowd is expected at the home of English rugby as two contenders, who have generally been in good form during the warm-up campaign, meet in London.

South Africa vs New Zealand - live updates from Twickenham

FULL TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 35-7 NEW ZEALAND

TRY! South Africa 35-7 NEW ZEALAND (Cam Roigard try, 72 minutes)

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 35-0 New Zealand (Kwagga Smith try, 68 minutes)

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 28-0 New Zealand (Bongi Mbonambi try, 60 minutes)

YELLOW CARD! Pieter-Steph du Toit is sent to the sin bin! South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 52 minutes

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 21-0 New Zealand (Malcolm Marx try, 42 minutes)

HT: SOUTH AFRICA 14-0 NEW ZEALAND

RED CARD! A second yellow for Scott Barrett and he’s sent off! South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 39 minutes

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 14-0 New Zealand (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 34 minutes)

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 7-0 New Zealand (Siya Kolisi try, 19 minutes)

YELLOW CARD! Sam Cane is sen to the sin bin! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 15 minutes

YELLOW CARD! Scott Barrett is sent to the sin bin! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 14 minutes

KICK OFF!

FT: South Africa 35-7 New Zealand

21:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Statement made. A Springboks demolition job, aided by some All Blacks ill discipline but more than worth their 28-point winning margin to give themselves the perfect launching pad into their World Cup defence.

New Zealand weren’t even close to where they needed to be to match South Africa today. Scott Barrett’s sending off, as well as Tyrel Lomax’s injury, will leave Ian Foster with plenty to worry about with just a fortnight until that Pool A opener against France in Paris.

FULL TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 35-7 NEW ZEALAND

21:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand, 81 minutes

21:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It comes to nothing. That will be that.

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand, 80 minutes

21:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to the All Blacks gives them one last go. Ardie Savea taps it quickly but meets his match in Kwagga Smith. Cam Roigard keeps things ticking with Rieko Ioane almost wriggling free.

South Africa stay secure, but infringe. Mark Telea readies to tap in the shadow of the posts as the hooter sounds.

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand, 77 minutes

21:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand reply in kind, grooving away on their own extravagant dance. Cam Roigard sends the Barrett brothers off in pursuit of a left-footed kick but a subsequent toe ahead is much too meaty. South Africa opt for a scrum 15 metres from their own line as the Springboks fans inside Twickenham launch into a celebratory wave.

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand, 76 minutes

21:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa almost go coast-to-coast! Andre Esterhuizen gets hands on ball on the edge of his own 22 and the Springboks can play audaciously, caution and ball tossed to the wind given the size of their advantage.

The hands are magnificent to free Kurt-Lee Arendse, who looks to have the beating of all bar Mark Telea. Arendse waits slightly too long, though, allowing Telea’s support to arrive. When the wing does finally release his offload, it’s short of puff and Damian Willemse can’t gather at his ankles.

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand, 74 minutes

21:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks punt down into South Africa’s 22, hoping to further narrow the deficit. No dice - an errant lineout and South Africa kick back up towards halfway.

TRY! South Africa 35-7 NEW ZEALAND (Cam Roigard try, 72 minutes)

21:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cam Roigard breaks the All Blacks duck with a spectacular solo score!

It’s pure individual brilliance from the young scrum-half, who blends real speed with a sizeable frame. He throws Canan Moodie off his shoulders before tossing aside both Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok.

Cobus Reinach closes quickly on the cover, but not quickly enough. New Zealand avoid total ignominy but it’s little more than a consolation.

South Africa 35-0 New Zealand, 69 minutes

21:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is some statement from South Africa. Smith more than deserved that try - called in late after Willie le Roux’s niggle failed to clear up in time for kick off, he’s been outstanding in the back row off the bench. Maybe seven forward replacements is the future?

Last time NZ 0 points - 1964 — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) August 25, 2023

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 35-0 New Zealand (Kwagga Smith try, 68 minutes)

21:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kwagga Smith scurries away to score!

It’s getting ugly for the All Blacks. They throw in the bodies to try and quell South Africa’s lineout drive but the Springboks are wise to it, altering the point of attack and letting their former sevens star dance. Smith waltzes away from Jordie Barrett and Manie Libbok ensures it’s another seven-pointer.

South Africa 28-0 New Zealand, 66 minutes

21:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks’ forwards look up into the Twickenham night sky for answers as South Africa’s forwards march them back again. Manie Libbok nails his kick to the corner.

South Africa 28-0 New Zealand, 65 minutes

21:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks will feel they haven’t quite got Mark Telea involved enough this evening. The wing has swapped sides but continues to look a danger on every touch, showing his rapid acceleration to blaze upfield and then writhing out of Damian Willemse’s tackle. South Africa, restored to a full 15 with Pieter-Steph du Toit back out there, recover and force a handling error.

Here’s the Springboks’ fourth score:

Bongi Mbonambi durmió al pack neozelandés, jugó rápido el line y apoyó para Sudáfrica. 🇿🇦



⭐ Mirá los 48 partidos del Mundial de Rugby en @starplusla#RWCxESPNEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/gRJQ57uTar — ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) August 25, 2023

South Africa 28-0 New Zealand, 63 minutes

21:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

RG Snyman pops up in space, unfurling a floated pass that doesn’t quite have the amplitude to get all the way to Kurt-Lee Arendse. New Zealand try to counter but Cam Roigard, on for Aaron Smith at scrum half, loses control of the ball as he tries to free the arms and a teammate.

Cobus Reinach, usually a scrum half, replaces Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing for South Africa. New Zealand make changes, too: Sam Cane is off, Dalton Papali’i on, and Anton Lienert-Brown is on in the backline, too, with JWill Jordan the man replaced.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 28-0 New Zealand (Bongi Mbonambi try, 60 minutes)

21:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of a scuffle after scoring but Bongi Mbonambi rides the chariot and gets it down!

The seven Springbok forwards on the pitch are mighty enough, blowing away New Zealand’s own depleted unit with another show of South African force. Manie Libbok adds another impresive conversion from out wide to continue to answer his kicking critics.

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 58 minutes

21:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

His side are doing ok without him, mind. Kwagga Smith detonates a breakdown to earn the Springboks a penalty, which is guided into the left corner...

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 56 minutes

21:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A miscue from De Klerk, trying to find the corner with a diagonal box kick thinking Will Jordan is too far up to retreat and retrieve in time, but overweighting and misdirecting his jabbed effort, with Jordan watching it dribble harmlessly over the dead ball line.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s yellow card remains - it has not been upgraded to a red and the flanker will be back with us once his period in the sin bin ends.

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 54 minutes

21:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are back to numerical equilibrium but that deficit looks ever larger as time ticks on. A fumble in the Springboks’ 22 will give South Africa the scrum feed, seven forward replacements and Andre Esterhuizen as a makeshift blindside packing down as Faf de Klerk inserts.

An excellent clearance up the right. New Zealand take possession 15 metres inside their own half.

Malcolm Marx now holds the record for the most Test tries by a Springbok forward, with 17 tries🙌#StrongerTogether #RSAvNZL #Springboks pic.twitter.com/fPzvwHSMCq — Springboks (@Springboks) August 25, 2023

YELLOW CARD! Pieter-Steph du Toit is sent to the sin bin! South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 52 minutes

21:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matthew Carley’s cards will be required again. There’s a significant stoop into contact from Sam Cane but direct contact between arm and head - it meets the yellow card threshold for certain, though I think that is all it will be. Pieter-Steph du Toit is off to the sin bin while the FPRO considers whether it is a red.

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 52 minutes

21:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost an opening for New Zealand, Aaron Smith sharp on the snipe with Ardie Savea reading his scrum half’s mind and providing support. The number eight can’t collect an offload, though.

The All Blacks have a penalty on halfway regardless - but TMO Tom Foley calls in with something to check beforehand. Pieter-Steph du Toit’s arm looks rather close to Sam Cane’s head as a physical contest continues...

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 50 minutes

20:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane pick up where Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe left off. Scrum penalty to the Springboks.

New Zealand call for forward bodies of their own - Ethan de Groot and Sam Whitelock off; Tamaiti Williams and Josh Lord, two newer All Black faces, on.

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 48 minutes

20:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And here come the South African reinforcements. It appears all seven bench forwards are now out there, with Cobus Reinach the last replacement left perched riding the pine.

They are immediately pressed into defensive duty, Kwagga Smith and Marco van Staden busying themselves from the back row and just about holding out as New Zealand probe towards the right. Tupou Vaa’i plants the ball down in-goal but an earlier knock-on means it will be South Africa’s scrum six metres or so from their own line.

NO TRY! South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 46 minutes

20:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A thing of sinuous beauty!

Or not! Canan Moodie had looked to have weaved his way brilliantly past three All Blacks defenders having latched on to a loose ball, but the outside centre was in an offside position before latching on to a loose ball after New Zealand had made a mess of a Springbok ruck. TMO Tom Foley intervenes with Manie Libbok lining up his conversion - and all the way back South Africa will have to come.

South Africa 21-0 New Zealand, 44 minutes

20:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A collision in the air between Richie Mo’unga and Kurt-Lee Arendese, but nothing illicit in either’s actions, with South Africa happy to take a lineout throw as it ricohets out off the All Blacks ten.

The Springboks bench are braced - all eight replacements look to be stripped off and ready to enter the fray.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 21-0 New Zealand (Malcolm Marx try, 42 minutes)

20:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the Springboks are over almost instantly after the restart!

Simple as you like for Malcolm Marx, Siya Kolisi peeling back blind from the base of a maul and finding his hooker alone on the touchline with All Blacks short of number defending the five-metre channel. Aaron Smith’s resistance is futile.

Manie Libbok hangs his touchline conversion up in the breeze...and judges it perfectly.

South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 41 minutes

20:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a mighty inauspicious beginning to the second half from the All Blacks - an already messy attempted exit is made even worse by a horrible slice off the left boot from Beauden Barrett...

Second half....

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are out first for the second half, rather more keen for a resumption than New Zealand’s 14 men. Sam Cane slaps hands with Samisoni Taukei’aho, who is on for Dane Coles at hooker.

Manie Libbok will get things back underway.

HT: South Africa 14-0 New Zealand

20:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That, I think, is the first time New Zealand have been nilled in a first half since England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final win. And, as expert rugby statistician Stu Farmer notes...

The last time the @AllBlacks scored no points in the first half and won was against France at Wellington in 1968! — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) August 25, 2023

20:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

HT: South Africa 14-0 New Zealand

20:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that lack of discipline has cost the All Blacks, with Scott Barrett sent off for a second yellow card just before half-time. It was a silly, no arms challenge from Barrett with Malcolm Marx already out of the ruck picture and trying to vacate the space - the only thing that may save the lock from a ban that could potentially rule him out of a significant portion of the World Cup pool stages is that it appears his initial contact might have been with Marx’s shoulder. Still, the incident is officialy on review in the TMO bunker - we will soon find out if the FPRO deems it worthy of a straight red.

¡Qué momento para los All Blacks! Scott Barrett se fue expulsado en Twickenham. 🔴🇳🇿



¿Se perderá el partido inaugural de la #RWC2023 🆚🇫🇷?



⭐ Mirá los 48 partidos del Mundial de Rugby en @starplusla#RWCxESPNEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/BSG4OBgOhs — ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) August 25, 2023

HT: South Africa 14-0 New Zealand

20:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Phew. It took more than an hour to complete a first half chock full of incident, with South Africa heading down the tunnel with a merited lead. The Springboks squandered plenty of chances as New Zealand struggled for discipline but Siya Kolisi’s rumble beneath the posts and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s opportunistic score give Jacques Nienaber’s side a 14-point advantage.

HALF TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 14-0 NEW ZEALAND

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 42 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And another error deep in South African territory seals the rarest of beasts - a scoreless half from the All Blacks!

No try! South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 42 minutes

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is! Sam Cane is perplexed but it looks like Mark Telea had just fumbled with his fingertips on the floor while trying to gather a loose ball.

New Zealand do have a penalty to play with, but the try is chalked off!

TRY! South Africa 14-5 NEW ZEALAND (Will Jordan try, 42 minutes)

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s what the All Blacks can do!

And who else but Will Jordan? New Zealand’s arch finisher adds another test try to his tally, salvaging somewhat a disaster of a half for his side, ghosting between a couple of defenders.

Or has he? There might have been a knock on in the build-up!

South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 41 minutes

20:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks play on, hoping to find something before the interval. Mark Telea shimmies and shakes free of a couple before Beauden Barrett combines with brother Jordie.

Sam Cane can’t quite connect with the end-man on the line but still the All Blacks come...

South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 40 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand reinforce their second row, sacrificing their six. Tupou Vaa’i replaces Luke Jacobson with halftime near.

RED CARD! A second yellow for Scott Barrett and he’s sent off! South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 39 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bad to worse for New Zealand! It’s a tucked shoulder, by the looks of things, from their second row, dropping into Marx lying at the side of a ruck.

It definitely meets the yellow card threshold - Matthew Carley puts it officially on review as he produces the yellow with the foul play review official to consider whether it merits more. It matters not, of course - Barrett was binned earlier so a secnd yellow means he’s off for good!

TMO check! South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 39 minutes

20:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. This could be interesting. Marx is clutching at his neck and this doesn’t look particularly pleasant from Scott Barrett...

South Africa 14-0 New Zealand, 39 minutes

20:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have barely fired an attacking shot in this half, with South Africa’s defensive blitz managing to smother in. The All Blacks do have advanced possession now, though, with their array of playmakers taking turns to step in and try to illustrate things.

Richie Mo’unga attacks the line and South Africa are pinged. Malcolm Marx and Ethan de Groot receive treatment as New Zealand consider their options.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 14-0 New Zealand (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 34 minutes)

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plucked, purloined and planted beneath the posts!

It’s ambitious from Jordie Barrett, holding his feet in the tackle but flinging a rather optimistic offload. It hangs in the air and Kurt-Lee Arendse is there in an instant to snatch it, evading the chasers and scurrying beneath the posts.

Manie Libbok adds two more from the tee.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 31 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Driven into touch! South Africa pilfer the lineout and spread it, Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie linking superbly with the inside centre’s short toss putting his 13 into a bit of room. Makazole Mapimpi is a danger on the far left but again runs aground with black shirts covering across in a timely manner.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 30 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa again work the angles, Faf de Klerk spotting space over his shoulder and boxing cleverly. His kick jumps out of play 15 metres from the New Zealand line.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 29 minutes

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More prop problems for New Zealand: Ethan de Groot requires some strapping, the looshead down in a bit of pain after those exertions in the loose. Having already lost Tyrel Lomax on the opposite side, that is a concern for the All Blacks, though De Groot looks to be moving just about ok, albeit with a grimace, as he joins his mates in the lineout.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 29 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The rain has stopped, pleasingly, and both sides show ambition in their handling, Dane Coles lurking out wide, his front row comrades Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell also involved.

After a Beauden Barrett chip ends up with South Africa, Eben Etzebeth shows impressive dexterity to bring down and then keep up a floated pass from Faf de Klerk.

New Zealand begin to get those back and forward exchanges working, Ardie Savea beating a tackler and hunting for an offload. Canan Moodie reads it, though, gathering and flicking deftly to Damian Willemse, who thuds a grubber on an angle towards the All Blacks 22. Willemse fancies he was inside his own half when he unfurled that skudder, but he’d just strayed beyond halfway - no 50:22 but South Africa can lay their defensives deep in New Zealand territory again.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 28 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It isn’t quite clicking for the All Blacks, though. South African hands get to Dane Coles’s throw and the Springboks clear their lines.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 27 minutes

20:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are restored to full complement with Sam Cane’s time in the sin bin at an end, and their eight immediately get some joy with a lineout drive. The busy Matthew Carley whistles their way and Jordie Barrett punts up towards the South African 22.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 24 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are restored to 14 by the return of Scott Barrett and do a better job defensively, an errant passed toed too far ahead by Canan Moodie and scuttling out of the back of the in-goal area.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 23 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crash, bang, wallop! Andre Esterhuizen shows his strength, adjusting his angle at the line to brush off Jordie Barrett’s slighly meek low tackle and accelerate into Richie Mo’unga in the All Blacks backfield.

New Zealand just about recollect themselves and Mark Telea takes a slightly aimless crosskick. The wing can’t help but carry the ball into touch, though.

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 22 minutes

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the scrum that follows allows South Africa an opportunity to milk more yardage and a penalty out of an under-resourced New Zealand pack.

Missed penalty! South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 21 minutes

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not! A tug to the left and away Mo’unga’s effort cannons off the post!

South Africa 7-0 New Zealand, 20 minutes

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the lead will surely be immediately narrowed. South Africa draw Matthew Carley’s whistle for the first time and this is a sitter of a starter for Richie Mo’unga...

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 7-0 New Zealand (Siya Kolisi try, 19 minutes)

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ball conclusively against ground - Siya Kolisi has got there!

20 minutes of clattering against the All Black wall but at last South Africa have a lead they richly deserved. Kolisi has Eben Etzebeth lending his weight behind him and the pair make like a battering ram through New Zealand’s front door, Kolisi twisting to ground beneath the posts.

Manie Libbok’s conversion is simple as they come.

Try? South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 18 minutes

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time? There’s a raised arm of celebration from Faf de Klerk but Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi don’t, perhaps, look as certain.

Matthew Carley makes the square signal to once again employ Tom Foley...

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 17 minutes

19:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But this is turning into an attack vs defence training drill. New Zealand are penalised 35 metres out to allow South Africa another 22 entry...

No try! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 16 minutes

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet more brilliant last-ditch stuff from New Zealand - Malcolm Marx has boulders for shoulders but even he hasn’t the requisite strength to force through three All Black defenders. He’s held up.

Try? South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 16 minutes

19:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And are they down on the scoreboard, too? South Africa’s swarmed bodies inch towards the line before Malcolm Marx goes it alone. Has he got there? Matthew Carley requests to review the footage with TMO Tom Foley...

YELLOW CARD! Sam Cane is sent to the sin bin! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 15 minutes

19:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another yellow! Matthew Carley goes to his pocket once more, with Sam Cane picked out after New Zealand infringe with a Springboks maul starting to rumble. The All Blacks are down to 13!

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 14 minutes

19:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh no. This really doesn’t look good for Lomax, so improved as a player over the last 18 months or so. The big tighthead looks disconsolate as the cart comes out to carry him off, his World Cup now surely in doubt.

Fletcher Newell is thrown on in his place. South Africa, now with a man advantage, kick back into the All Blacks’ 22.

YELLOW CARD! Scott Barrett is sent to the sin bin! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 14 minutes

19:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was coming. Scott Barrett plays Faf de Klerk before the scrum half has the ball in his hands, and with New Zealand most certainly warned, off he’ll go for ten minutes to consider his actions.

There might be more to worry Ian Foster, too, with Tyrel Lomax in real discomfort clutching at his leg...

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 13 minutes

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Richie Mo’unga’s clearance is shallow, but New Zealand pinch Malcolm Marx’s lineout and clear more appropriately.

Back the Springboks will come, tough with Damian Willemse showing off his footwork.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 12 minutes

19:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet, somehow, it remains scoreless! New Zealand hang on again, South Africa biffing seemingly inexorably closer until Faf de Klerk fumbles at the base of a ruck. It is properly hooning it down now, but surely the Springboks may live to rue these missed opportunities?

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 10 minutes

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, the All Blacks are in real strife. A second scrum penalty and a fifth in total in the first ten minutes. Sam Cane wanders from left to right like a scolding schoolteacher, passing on the referee’s warning to his team.

South Africa, unsurprisingly, opt to scrum again with Frans Malherbe licking his lips.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 7 minutes

19:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are all over the place in this first ten minutes. A prod in behind forces Richie Mo’unga to turn, collecting a couple of metres short of his own try line, and Aaron Smith’s pass to Sam Cane is a wobbler, pitching and skidding through the captain’s legs. Cane is forced to ground in goal - South Africa’s five metre scrum feed.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 6 minutes

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time the All Blacks get their maul defence spot on! The rain has begun to tumble at Twickenham as South Africa’s burly men gather in a tangled mass, straining to make muscular advance towards the try line. But New Zealand hold firm and earn a scrum when it collapses.

In touch! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 5 minutes

19:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another near miss! Advantage once more for South Africa, and now the backs get the chance to spread it, Manie Libbok combining in playmaking partnership with Damian Willemse.

Willemse puts his foot down and has the beating of Will Jordan, forcing the end man to step in, but Makazole Mapimpi runs out of room with chalk on his heels on the left touchline.

But New Zealand remain in real bother with that penalty to come back to. Malcolm Marx will throw again from five out.

Held up! South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

19:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pieter-Steph du Toit powers over but can’t get it down! The All Blacks are penalised again at the maul and South Africa play away, Du Toit fastest around the corner and showing his own sharp footwork to beat the first tackler. But enough black shirts get around him and turtle the blindside flanker!

Still, South Africa will plough again in that right corner - with Sam Cane already called over for a chat by referee Matthew Carley...

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

19:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into the New Zealand 22 the South African forwards march, with an infringement at the lineout granting the Springboks advantage with which to play. Faf de Klerk explores the blindside, producing a delicate grubber...which just beats Kurt-Lee Arendse! The wing is fleet of foot but not quite fleet enough.

Back for the penalty - and Siya Kolisi opts for the corner.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

19:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that matters not! New Zealand straight to floor; penalty South Africa. Matthew Carley isn’t much keen for scrum-time messing.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

19:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of treatment for Vermeulen, but he’s tough as teak - he stomps back to the base of the scrum as the South African fans whoop their approval.

Aaron Smith will feed. Good attacking position this, 45 metres out just left of centre.

South Africa 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

19:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A safe claim from Duane Vermeulen, while New Zealand also make a good job of their first aerial task.

That’s a worry for the veteran number eight, though - Vermeulen clasps at what looks like a sore shoulder after making a tackle on Sam Cane.

KICK OFF!

19:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, we’re ready for action. South Africa assemble themselves, three forwards and Canan Moodie readied to be lifted in receipt of Beauden Barrett’s kick off.

Matthew Carley checks with the rest of his officiating team - and blasts on his whistle! Kick off at Twickenham!

Match officials

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

ARs: Christophe Ridley (ENG) & Craig Evans (WAL)

TMO: Tom Foley (ENG)

Haka

19:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks lay down the challenge to another Twickenham roar.

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey is it loud in here. Both anthems are given meaty backing from the stands, South Africa’s particularly.

The noise lifts again for the start of the Haka.

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out they come again as the flames fly, 23 in black, 23 in green, braced for one final battle before the World Cup. Avoiding injury and incident is obviously objective number one - but you fancy both would like to make a pre-tournament statement.

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back inside go the two teams, New Zealand leaving South Africa enough time to vacate the tunnel before following the Springboks back to the dressing rooms for their final preparations. It does feel like rain is on the way, but it’s dry and warm enough for now - what do these two southern hemisphere giants have in store for us?

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England and Fiji were here earlier for their match-eve training ahead of tomorrow warm-up fixture.

While Steve Borthwick’s side were, as per usual, all business, the bit of Fijian training we were permitted to see consisted almost entirely of a semi-organised kickabout, which was quite refreshing.

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The winner of this encounter will get something called the Qatar Airways Cup, South African rugby having forged close ties with the airline as part of a travel agreement that helped enable their four domestic sides to compete in the Champions Cup and URC. The purple branding does jar slightly at Twickenham, where British Airways are a principle partner - the staff have tried their best to remove as many references as possible but there are a few advertising hoardings in the upper tiers that haven’t been covered up.

South Africa vs New Zealand

19:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s an ever more threatening sky overhead at Twickenham, with the wind beginning to whip up slightly and threatening to bring with it a bit of precipitation. It will be mostly South African voices shouting from the stands this evening but there are plenty here all in black, too.

Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule, fixtures, match dates and kick-off times

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top of the props?

18:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There has been plenty of focus on the impact that a settled, well-grooved backline has had during that All Blacks unbeaten run, but it’s also important to pick out the emergence of a group of test-quality props as a catalyst. Both Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax have really kicked on in the last 12 months or so, solidifying things at scrum time and offering plenty around the park, too. They more than matched their more vaunted South African counterparts in that Rugby Championship encounter.

The giant Tamaiti Williams looks a useful addition to Ian Foster’s squad this summer, too, and getting Fletcher Newell back fully fit further deepens Foster’s prop pool. Can that quartet match Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and the rest of the Springboks’ scrummaging unit again?

Eben Etzebeth keen to avoid a repeat of Rugby Championship defeat

18:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That opening 20 minutes in Auckland earlier this summer really was captivating, with the All Blacks producing some of their best rugby of the last half-decade to overwhelm a Springboks side early on. The All Blacks have quietly assembled an 11-match unbeaten run since suffering a first home defeat to Argentina last year and would usurp Ireland at the top of the world rankings if they win by more than 15 points tonight.

Not that South Africa are likely to let them streak away. South Africa feel properly up for this encounter, ready to right the wrongs of their Rugby Championship loss by firing out of the blocks.

"They came with a massive start and we are preparing this week to try and do better," Eben Etzebeth explained earlier in the week. "We need to improve all aspects. We pride ourselves on our set-piece and our defence, and we want to have a good kicking game and attacking play.

"This is going to be one of the most competitive World Cups ever because there are so many teams putting up their hands to go on and win."

Springboks not fretting over cards with South Africa confident in their technique

18:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much of England’s World Cup build-up has been dominated by discussions about tackle height and cards, with the red cards shown to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola and subsequent disciplinary proceedings disrupting much of the last two weeks for Steve Borthwick’s side.

For a team that plays with an undoubted physical edge, South Africa’s discipline tends to err on the right side of the line, which Siya Kolisi suggested this week was down to hard graft on the training paddock.

“We train over and over with our technique. Rugby is played at a certain height now, with the mauling, scrumming, breakdown and tackle," the flanker said.

"We can be as physical as we are because we have trained for it over and over, and the muscle memory is on it. It is uncomfortable down there, it is not nice when someone so big is running at you and you have to get down low.

"That is why you have to learn how to meet them and react to a level change and all those types of things. It takes a lot of hard work.

"World Rugby are trying to protect us by keeping the game clean, so we are fine when are done playing.”

Can New Zealand unlock the South African blitz defence again?

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That array of playmakers has allowed the All Blacks to consistently trouble the Springboks defence over the last few years. Everyone remembers how Jacques Nienaber’s defensive system suffocated Japan, Wales and England as South Africa went on to World Cup triumph, but forgotten from the 2019 World Cup was how Richie Mo’unga and co the way to exploit the spaces left by the hard outside blitz in a thrilling pool encounter.

The All Blacks looked to be nearing that sort of attacking level in that brilliant opening quarter against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. With Mo’unga, both back Barrett brothers and Will Jordan so comfortable stepping up into the line as playmakers, they can present multitudinous threats and ask a defence to make constant decisions. While I don’t imagine Ian Foster’s side will show all of their tricks tonight with just a fortnight until that mouthwatering World Cup opener against France, they still should have plenty to throw at South Africa.

A trip down memory lane as we head back to Twickenham this week 🖤#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/6H27tWweqZ — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 23, 2023

Canan Moodie gets an opportunity in the centres

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One area where the Springboks aren’t quite at full noise is the midfield, where Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will surely occupy the two centre spots at the tournament. Andre Esterhuizen is a more-than-handy back-up 12, though, and Canan Moodie is exceptionally high on potential.

More often sighted on the wing, this is a first senior appearance at outside centre for the smooth strider, who has all the tools to be an international star. He wouldn’t be the first Southern Hemisphere back to make a breakthrough on the wing before moving inwards – Rieko Ioane, of course, made a similar transition a few years ago, while Jordan Petaia and Lucio Cinti have emerged as regular starters at 13 for Australia and Argentina respectively.

“Canan is an exciting player and he’s shown it with how he can score tries with ball in hand,” said Esterhuizen of his new centre partner. “He must just go out there and stay composed. I have no doubt we’ll link up well together.”

New Zealand will surely test Moodie, with their ability to operate with multiple world-class ball-handlers a tough proposition for the 20-year-old to encounter first up in his new role. But Moodie has responded well to every challenge presented to him so far in his young test career – his performance tonight will be intriguing with a wing World Cup starting spot very much up for grabs, too.

Siya Kolisi and South Africa ‘will not hold anything back’

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was a thought that both the Springboks and the All Blacks might rest a few more first-choice players with the World Cup now so close, but these sides are pretty close to the best that South Africa and New Zealand can put out, injuries aside.

"That shows what the intent is,” Siya Kolisi said this week. “This is not a friendly game. It has never been.

“We are looking forward to the battle, it will be a physical game as usual in one of the biggest rivalries in sport.

"We will not hold anything back. There are 82,000 people coming to see us and we don’t want to disappoint those who have paid money to watch this game. We want to give it everything on the field and I think it will be a beautiful game."

Team News – New Zealand

18:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are without Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell, which creates a rare starting opportunity for Luke Jacobson in the back five of the All Blacks’ pack. Jacobson occupies the blindside in Frizell’s absence and is about the only member of Ian Foster’s starting fifteen who would consider himself unlikely to also make the run-on side for the World Cp opener against France, with Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett paired in playmaking partnership at fly half and full back.

Foster had opted to match the Springboks with a 6/2 bench split, with lock Josh Lord called up to fill one of the replacement spots despite missing out on selection for the tournament. Cam Roigard gets the nod ahead of Finlay Christie as Aaron Smith’s back-up.

New Zealand XV: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Tyrel Lomax; 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Samuel Whitelock; 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (capt.), 8. Ardie Savea; 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga; 11. Mark Telea, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan; 15. Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Josh Lord, 21. Dalton Papali’i; 22. Cam Roigard, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Your 23 to take the field at Twickenham 🖤



📺 Watch live on @skysportnz from 6:30am NZT#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/ayawmmmvSt — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 23, 2023

Team News - South Africa

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa have named a close to full strength forward pack, with Siya Kolisi again captaining the Springboks after impressing on his return from injury against Wales last weekend. Veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen is brought into the back row while Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert combine at lock.

There is a little more experimentation from Jacques Nienaber in the backline, with talented youngster Canan Moodie selected to start at outside centre for the first time in his senior career. Moodie may be vying for a starting World Cup place on the wing with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi - the pair combine with Damian Willemse in the back three.

There’s a late change on the bench - Willie le Roux is ruled out with a niggle and Kwagga Smith steps in, giving a frankly ludicrous 7:1 split.

South Africa XV: 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Frans Malherbe; 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Franco Mostert; 6. Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen; 9. Faf de Klerk, 10. Manie Libbok; 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse; 15. Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Marco van Staden; 22. Cobus Reinach; 23. Kwagga Smith.

Late change to the #Springboks team: Willie le Roux has not recovered sufficiently from a niggle suffered at training and has been withdrawn from the squad for tonight's match, with Kwagga Smith being drafted onto the bench 🚨#StrongerTogether #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/uy83ccOHJx — Springboks (@Springboks) August 25, 2023

South Africa vs New Zealand

18:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a Springbok takeover at Twickenham, the streets around the home of English rugby flooded by a sea of green shirts as the significant South African population in southwest London come out in force with the world champions in town. This should be all sorts of fun, a close-to-capacity Friday night crowd ready to enjoy an encounter between two genuine World Cup contenders.

Let’s check in on the two teams...

South Africa vs New Zealand

16:31 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of South Africa vs New Zealand.

The two southern hemisphere giants are squaring off in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match in front of an expected sell-out crowd at Twickenham in London.

Both the All Blacks and the Springboks have named strong starting line-ups as they look to fine-tune preparations ahead of the World Cup getting underway in a fortnight’s time.

We’ll bring you full live coverage of the action this evening.