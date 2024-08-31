South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Rugby Championship

(Getty Images)

South Africa host New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this afternoon with the reigning world champions looking to edge closer to winning the title.

The Springboks, fresh off their World Cup victory last year, hope to add this trophy to their cabinet despite not triumphing in the tournament since 2019. Rassie Erasmus’ team sit top of the table following two impressive wins over Australia and a victory over the All Blacks in Johannesbury would see them have one hand on the trophy.

For their part, New Zealand arrive in South Africa having already suffered defeat - in their opener against Argentina - before hammering Los Pumas in the follow-up game to keep their hopes of winning the competition alive.

That sets the stage nicely for this afternoon’s clash. The All Blacks need a win against the Springboks to close the five-point gap at the top of the table, with a defeat likely leaving them with hopes of second place finish at best.

Follow all the action from Ellis Park Stadium with our live blog below as South Africa take on New Zealand:

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE

South Africa host New Zealand in The Rugby Championship with kick off at 4pm BST

Springboks top the table after two strong wins over Australia

All Blacks lost to Argentina in opener but bounced back with impressive 42-10 victory over Los Pumas

Good afternoon!

11:35 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Rugby Championship action as South Africa take on New Zealand in a blockbuster clash that will have big ramifications on the table.

The Springboks currently sit top of the tree, after two wins from two against Australia, and are looking strong to win a trohpy that has evaded them since 2019.

The All Blacks lost their opening fixture in a tight contest versus Argentina but bounced back to defeat Los Pumas 42-10 in the second match of the competition.

New Zealand must come out of today’s match victorious if they have any hopes of winning the tournament. South Africa have a five point lead which must be overturned in the next two games to set up, what will be a fantastic finish to this Rugby Championship.

We’ll have all the updates throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off at 4pm BST.