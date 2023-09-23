South Africa v Ireland LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates as Springboks face world No 1 side

The world’s top-ranked teams Ireland and South Africa face each other in perhaps the most highly anticipated fixture of the Rugby World Cup pool stage this evening in Paris.

Rassie Erasmus names the same starting line-up that played in their opening fixture against Scotland, save for the injured hooker Malcolm Marx, who is replaced by Bongi Mbonambi. The Springboks have opted for a 7-1 split of forwards to backs on the bench and will be hoping to dominate with their pack.

Andy Farrell has made one change to last week’s Ireland team who beat Tonga 59-16, where Johnny Sexton broke the Irish individual points record, with Jamison Gibson-Park earning the starting scrum half position ahead of Conor Murray. Both sides have enjoyed a winning start to the tournament so far and Ireland currently sit one point above South Africa in the table on 10 points.

Rugby World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Ireland

South Africa face Ireland live on ITV1

The No 1 and No 2 sides in the world square off in Paris with the winner likely to top Pool B

Penalty! South Africa 3-0 Ireland (Libbok)

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

24 min: Ireland survive once more as Kriel fails with an ambitious offload on the try line. He didn’t need to attempt that.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Damian de Allende crashes into Sexton, who goes down looking a little shaken. The centre bursts on and is held up just shy of the try line, before Ireland manage to scramble the ball away and touch down to give South Africa a 5m attacking scrum.

Sexton seems to be OK. Ireland have some more defending to do.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

21 min: Ireland win the lineout but Etzebeth charges down a box kick superbly and Ireland are struggling to get out of their own 22 right now. Meanwhile Garry Ringrose is coming off for a HIA replacement after taking a whack in a tackle.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

19 min: A brilliant kick by Willemse bobbles out right by the corner flag – perfection. Ireland will have a throw on their five-metre line...

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

17 min: Brilliant defence by the Irish who force the South Africans into giving up a penalty for failing to release. Sexton kicks towards the corner and this time Ireland win their own lineout – but they give away a penalty themselves at the breakdown for the same reason. Both teams are celebrating in each other’s faces, it’s getting tasty.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

15 min: Ireland go so close as Hugo Keenan’s brilliant run is stopped just short of the line and the ball is then dropped. This is a great contest so far, living up to its billing.

Scrum to South Africa inside their own half.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

12 min: Another shocking lineout by Ireland, with Kelleher again throwing too deep and South Africa steal it. A waste.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

10 min: Ireland survive the next scrum without losing a penalty, then win a penalty themselves after Etzebeth fails to roll away at the breakdown. Sexton boots the penalty deep into South African territory.

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

7 min: Ireland are already under severe pressure at the set-piece. They are penalised at the scrum and told by referee Ben O’Keeffe that the next one’s a penalty after pushing too early...

South Africa 3-0 Ireland

20:09 , Luke Baker

From our reporter Luke Baker in Paris:

We expected this Test match to be physical but the brutality so far has been incredible. Ronan Kelleher set the tone when he absolutely crunched and dump tackled Damian Willemse after barely 15 seconds of play with a hit that you could fee here up in the Gods at the Stade de France. The Springboks responded in kind though as Garry Ringrose was spectacularly cleared out at the breakdown, having made a great recovery tackle. To win this game, Ireland will need to match South Africa’s notorious physicality and so far, so good.

Penalty! South Africa 3-0 Ireland (Libbok)

20:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: Ireland are penalised for being off their feet in the ruck, and South Africa do opt to kick, albeit from a more central position. The Springboks lead.

South Africa 0-0 Ireland

20:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

3 min: Ireland lose the lineout and that immediately feels like a major error not to kick the penalty. Now South Africa are on the attack with ball in hand...

South Africa 0-0 Ireland

20:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Ireland earn a quick penalty after Kitshoff was caught not rolling away. They could get some points on the board but they go for the corner...

South Africa 0-0 Ireland

20:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

1 min: Sexton kicks long and Kelleher sets the tone with a huge first tackle! Bang.

South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup

19:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland’s Call is belted out by the Irish players and the majority of the Stade de France – spine-tingling. South Africa are not quite so well supported tonight but there are plenty of flags and Springbok jerseys in the crowd.

Here we go then. Ireland are wearing green, incidentally, and South Africa are in white.

South Africa line up for the national anthems (Reuters)

South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup

19:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players are out on the pitch – they jog out either side of the Webb Ellis Trophy: what odds on the winner of this match collecting that historic cup in a few weeks’ time? Here come the anthems...

South Africa vs Ireland

19:52 , Luke Baker

From our reporter Luke Baker in Paris:

The atmosphere is raucous inside the Stade de France. As the teams are read out, it’s clear that Irish fans are outnumbering their South African counterparts, although both are out in force. Johnny Sexton receives a thunderous ovation as he’s announced, easily the biggest of all the players, although Bundee Aki isn’t too far behind. Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi with the biggest roar from a South African perspective. The anthems could well rock the foundations of the Eiffel Tower about 12km away...

South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup

19:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

There has been lots of debate in the build-up to this one about South Africa’s 7-1 split of forwards to backs on the bench, something no other side is doing at this World Cup. The Springboks used it effectively to pulverise New Zealand a few weeks ago but it is “high risk”, says Bryan Habana on ITV, with an injury in the back line potentially leaving the team exposed. Some Irish commentators have called it “unfair” but Brian O’Driscoll says we wouldn’t be hearing those comments “if Ireland’s superpower was that forward strength and the shoe was on the other foot”.

Habana also thinks the first scrum of the match will be hugely telling and a “cliff-hanger” – I’m not sure that’s the phrase he’s looking for but you know what he means.

Bryan Habana, presenting on ITV (Getty Images)

Talking points as Ireland take on South Africa

19:46 , Luke Baker

Farrell a big fan of “world-class” Sheehan

Ireland have been relatively fortunate with injuries so far. But the facial fracture which has cast doubt on France captain Antoine Dupont’s future participation in the tournament is a reminder to all teams of the potential risk of losing key players.

In a major boost, first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan is back on the bench this weekend, awaiting his first outing since sustaining a foot problem in last month’s warm-up win over England.

Sheehan has shone since making his Test debut less than two years ago. Farrell hailed the Leinster man as “world class” and his availability could make a major difference moving forward.

Talking points as Ireland take on South Africa

19:40 , Luke Baker

Home away from home

Following sojourns in Bordeaux and Nantes, Ireland will hope to make Paris a permanent home for the five next weeks. All of their remaining fixtures – up to five in total – will be staged at Stade de France.

The stadium has not been a particularly happy hunting ground in recent times. Two of the seven losses suffered in the 40 matches of Farrell’s reign have come in Saint-Denis: costly Six Nations defeats to France in 2020 and 2022.

Yet there will be a different complexion to this weekend’s game. Instead of enduring a partisan crowd, Ireland will be backed by around 30,000 travelling fans, giving a neutral venue the feel of a home fixture.

Talking points as Ireland take on South Africa

19:34 , Luke Baker

Quarter-finals calling

Ireland have the opportunity to secure a quarter-final spot with a game to spare, while South Africa could also take a significant step towards the last eight. The Six Nations champions have won seven of the last 11 meetings between the sides, including a 19-16 success in November.

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus this week referenced the head-to-head results while also highlighting Ireland’s record of never having won a World Cup knockout match.

“A few of my friends said that Ireland is our bogey team, but the World Cup is Ireland’s bogey competition,” he said. The victors will almost certainly top Pool B and probably avoid hosts France in the next round.

Talking points as Ireland take on South Africa

19:27 , Luke Baker

Defusing the ‘Bomb Squad’

Much has been made of South Africa’s bold decision to stack their bench with a seven-one split of forwards and backs. The Springboks successfully deployed the unusual strategy in last month’s crushing 35-7 warm-up win over the All Blacks.

South Africa boss Jacques Nienaber has divided opinion by using it in a World Cup fixture for the first time, while a mocked-up image circulating on social media depicting rival coach Farrell in a blast suit has provided some amusement in the Ireland camp.

The former dual-code international talked down the significance of South Africa’s tactical statement of intent and urged his players to stick to their own strengths.

Talking points as Ireland take on South Africa

19:19 , Luke Baker

World No 1 versus world No 2

Test rugby’s top-ranked teams collide in one of the most eagerly anticipated pool stage matches in World Cup history.

Ireland have led the way since last summer’s historic tour success in New Zealand but face a heavyweight clash against the reigning champions early in the competition courtesy of the draw being made based on the rankings at the start of 2020.

Bookmakers have South Africa as marginal favourites, while Ireland head coach Farrell feels the rest of the world expects his side to lose. The Englishman is well aware of the fixture’s importance but insists it is not “do or die”.

South Africa vs Ireland referee

19:10 , Luke Baker

Who is Rugby World Cup official Ben O’Keeffe? Here’s a closer look at the man in the middle tonight:

South Africa vs Ireland referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Ben O’Keeffe?

South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup

18:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Paul O’Connell says Ireland must draw on the big-game experience which brought a historic series win in New Zealand and the Six Nations Grand Slam to defeat South Africa.

Ireland go into this pivotal Pool B appointment on a 15-match winning streak, including turning over the All Blacks on enemy territory and a Dublin success over the Springboks in November. Andy Farrell’s men are viewed as slight underdogs for the Stade de France showdown but forwards coach O’Connell has backed the team to figure out a way to register another statement win.

“It’s going to take a big performance for sure,” said the former Ireland captain. “They obviously present a big physical challenge, I think we present a big physical challenge, and they present a real technical challenge as well.

“They’re a very smart side and one of the things you probably admire most about them is the smarts they can bring along with their physicality. It’s a strength of our side as well, so we speak about this Irish team and what this Irish team stands for. They’ve got to bring everything they’ve brought to the big occasions they’ve been in in the last few years.

“We’ve had a Test series decider down in New Zealand, we’ve had a Grand Slam decider, we’ve had a tough autumn series against some very tricky opposition and the boys have always found a way and figured it out. It’s a real strength of theirs.

“They’re going to have play super well but they’re also going to have to figure things out and it’s something I really enjoy watching them do when they have a challenge in front of them, how they manage to figure it out as a group and they’re going to have to do that at the weekend.”

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell (Getty Images)

Dupont injury – latest news

18:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

France were sweating on the condition of captain Antoine Dupont after the mercurial scrumhalf suffered a suspected jaw fracture during the hosts’ record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday.

“There is a suspicion of a crack or fracture of the maxillary bone,” head coach Fabien Galthie said. “He currently is in hospital, he’s being tested, I can’t tell you more than that. I’m staying connected and will tell you more if I hear (from him). I’m writing to him now - live.

“We are never happy when a player gets injured. We are extremely concerned. It’s not the same as if we’d had no injuries.”

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minutes in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red. The 26-year-old, voted best player in the world in 2021 and at the last two Six Nations, had his cheekbone iced before he walked off the field holding his jaw.

He then left the Stade de Marseille to undergo medical assessments.

France were already without their number one flyhalf Romain Ntamack for the World Cup after the Toulouse player suffered a knee injury in a warm-up test last month.

“There was an interception, we were regrouping then saw the images on the big screen and we understood,” flanker Charles Ollivon said.

“It was late and to the head so it was quite clear. These things happen unfortunately, but we stayed concentrated and went forward straight away. You don’t have time to ponder things unfortunately.”

France next face Italy in Pool A on 6 October.

Antoine Dupont receives treatment during France’s game against Namibia (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)

South Africa vs Ireland - the fans are out in force

18:25 , Luke Baker

From our reporter Luke Baker in Paris:

I was here at the Stade de France for the opening match of this World Cup between France and the All Blacks and it was an atmosphere unlike anything I’d ever experienced. If early signs are anything to go by, it could be similar this evening. Paris was overrun by green jerseys – Irish and South African – from mid-afternoon and the metro to the stadium was packed about four hours before kick-off, with singing, chanting and roof-thumping in every carriage. Even the locals appear to have picked a side, with plenty of those jerseys being worn by French rugby fans.

(PA)

South Africa vs Ireland – team news

18:02 , Luke Baker

South Africa went to a rotated side against Romania but return to full strength for this clash, with Rassie Erasmus making just one change from the side that beat Scotland in the Springboks opening game of the tournament. That change comes in the front row with Bongi Mbonambi replacing the injured Malcolm Marx.

There’s also encouraging news in the second row as Eben Etzebeth recovers from a shoulder injury he picked up against Scotland to return to the starting lineup.

Ireland, meanwhile, make just one change from the side that beat Tonga last weekend as Jamison Gibson-Park comes in at scrum-half in place of Conor Murray. Elsewhere, Dan Sheehan returns from injury and is back on the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, preparing to face South Africa in Paris (PA Wire)

South Africa vs Ireland – line-ups

17:45 , Luke Baker

South Africa XV: Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Faf de Klerk, Manie Libbok; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse.

Replacements: Dean Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier; Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jonny Sexton; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup

17:30 , Luke Baker

It really doesn’t get much better than this, does it? South Africa and Ireland prepare to lock horns tonight in perhaps the biggest game of this year’s Rugby World Cup pool stage.

Two of the favourites to win the tournament, both are unbeaten so far and will be eyeing up a massive win to put themselves in pole position to finish top of the group.

South Africa secured a hard-earnt victory over Scotland before breezing past Romania, while Ireland have scored comfortable victories over Romania and Tongo in their first two games.

South Africa vs Ireland

Friday 22 September 2023 14:38 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of South Africa vs Ireland.

It’s a highly anticipated match in Pool B as the world number one side take on the defending World Cup champions in what is set to be a fierce battle.

Follow all the live coverage here.