South Africa v Argentina LIVE: Teams, score and latest updates from Rugby Championship decider in Mbombela

South Africa host Argentina for a decisive showdown today in the final match of the Rugby Championship.

The final match of the Championship is the reverse of last week’s fixture in South America, where Los Pumas pulled off an enthralling 29-28 win over the Springboks to take the tournament to the final day.

Argentina will be aware that repeating that result away from home is an incredibly difficult feat, and they enter the final match knowing that they need a bonus-point victory over South Africa if they are to win the competition for the very first time. Meanwhile, the Springboks know that all they need is a single bonus point in order to win the competition for the first time since 2019 as lock Eben Etzebeth becomes the nation’s most capped player.

Follow all the action from the Rugby Championship clash in our live blog below:

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa and Argentina are both still in the hunt for a rare Rugby Championship title as the two sides prepare to meet again in Mbombela.

The Pumas’ outstanding win over the Springboks in Santiago del Estero kept their hopes of triumph alive as Felipe Contepomi’s side continued a fine campaign that has seen them beat all three of their tournament foes.

To lift a trophy that have not won before, though, will require Argentina to pull off a shock final-round victory over their title rivals.

Friday 27 September 2024 17:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

