Sources claim Wesley Fofana is disagreeing with Enzo Maresca on injury severity

A couple of sources appear to be suggesting that Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is disagreeing with the injury diagnosis that Enzo Maresca has put out.

Earlier last week, Maresca was asked about Fofana and his latest injury, and the Italian coach suggested that his French defender could be out now for the entire season, which of course came as a bit of a shock to us all.

Fofana missed all of last season and has played very little so far this season, so to lose him again for another entire season is truly gutting for all involved, and for the player as well obviously.

But Fofana seems to disagree with Maresca on the length of time that he will be out for, in some contrasting and confusing updates posted this weekend from a couple of sources.

Fofana back sooner?

‘Team Fofana’ on Instagram often have info directly from the player, or at least that is what they claim. And they say that Fofana has told them that he will be back in 4-6 weeks, as you can see in the image above.

And as well as that, French outlet L’Equipe had a report out on it all yesterday, and they are suggesting that Fofana has told them that he will be back sooner than what is being suggested.

They claim that some people believe that Enzo Maresca is displaying such pessimism on Fofana because he wants to put pressure on the club to deliver him a new centre back this window. The player believes that he will be back ‘well before the end of the season.’

Chelsea’s medical staff and some internally have suggested Fofana undergoes surgery and would miss at least 3 months. However, Fofana has said no and declined.

Bit of a mess this it seems.