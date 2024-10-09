The ‘soul’ of the Panthers remained a menace to the Bruins after opening night win

Sam Bennett remains a villain to the Boston Bruins.

If last year’s hit which knocked out Bruins captain Brad Marchand from Game 3 of their second-round playoff series wasn’t enough, Boston had more reason to dislike the Panthers’ 28-year-old center after Tuesday night’s season opener.

This time, Bennett did his damage on the scoreboard, though.

Bennett scored both of his goals during Florida’s four-goal barrage in the first period, which propelled the Panthers to a 6-4 victory over the Bruins to begin their Stanley Cup title defense.

“It was an emotional start to the season seeing that banner go up, shoulder to shoulder with all the guys,” Bennett said. “I think it definitely gave us a little extra juice to start the season and we came out flying and playing right back to our style of hockey right away.”

Following a heated first few minutes, which saw players on each side fight before the scoring began, Bennett struck first with 13:33 left in the first. After Evan Rodrigues fired a shot that was blocked, Bennett swooped in, controlled the puck and fired home the rebound past Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

After the Panthers tacked on scores by Eetu Loustarinen and Sam Reinhart, Bennett delivered Florida’s final goal of the period when he again knocked home a rebound off a shot by A.J. Greer that had been blocked by Korpisalo.

It was the 16th multi-goal game of Bennett’s career and his 10th with the Panthers. It was also the third time in his career he scored multiple goals in the first period and the first time he did so with the Panthers.

Bennett continued to be a menace to the Bruins, increasing the bad blood between the two contenders. There were two fights in the first period, and several other skirmishes between groups of players throughout the game.

“That’s hockey. We play an intense style of hockey and they’re going to play hard over there,” Bennett said. “That’s just part of the game.”

Before the game, team captain Aleksander Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to the ice just before the team raised its championship banner to the rafters at Amerant Bank Arena.

But it was fitting Bennett would be the one to open the scoring for the Panthers as they begin their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

A player who is regarded as the “soul of the team” and been called an “identity player” by coach Paul Maurice last season, figures to play an integral role again if Florida is to hoist the Cup one more time at the end of this season. Maurice has often said Bennett exemplifies the kind of physical player he wanted the Panthers to emulate.

“This was his type of game,” Rodrigues said. “There’s a reason we call him ‘Playoff Benny.’ This felt like a playoff game today.”

Bennett, who played on the team’s second line along with Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk, isn’t likely the name that first comes to mind as often among fans of the Panthers like his linemates, Barkov, Carter Verhaege or Reinhart.

But as he showed last season during the team’s playoff run, Bennett is often the one making key plays that lead to victories.

Bennett logged just 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists) over 402 career games with Calgary. After Tuesday’s game, Bennett has 72 goals and 75 assists (147 points) in 214 games with the Panthers.

Bennett is entering his fifth season with the Panthers and the final season of a four-season, $17.7 million deal he signed the offseason after Florida acquired him in a trade with the Flames.

During Monday night’s ring ceremony before presenting him with his bling, Panthers owner Vincent Viola hinted to Bennett their intention is to make sure he remains in Florida beyond this season.

“I know you’re going to be around for a long time, and we’re going to win more Cups together, but I want to tell you, man, you were the soul of this team, so thank you,” Viola said.