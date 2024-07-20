Soto leads Yankees against the Rays after 4-hit outing

Tampa Bay Rays (48-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (59-40, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (4-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-8, 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -155, Rays +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Juan Soto had four hits on Friday in a 6-1 win over the Rays.

New York has a 26-19 record in home games and a 59-40 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Tampa Bay is 21-22 in road games and 48-49 overall. The Rays have a 17-9 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 24 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs while hitting .308 for the Yankees. Ben Rice is 7-for-41 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 17 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press