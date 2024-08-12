‘Here we go, soon’: PSG could end their pursuit of £73m Man Utd star, close to signing French wonderkid – view

Manchester United want to sell their out-of-favour players to generate funds to strengthen their squad.

Jadon Sancho has been tipped for an Old Trafford exit all summer but it seems like the youngster might end up staying at Man United.

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in signing Sancho but are closing in on French sensation Desire Doue.

??? BREAKING: Désiré Doué has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain! After being 100% focused on Olympics, he has made his decision: it’s PSG. Nasser Al Khelaifi, Luis Campos, Luis Enrique all involved for PSG. Final details to be clarified soon then… here we go! pic.twitter.com/jM3BJLte3N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2024

Despite interest from Bayern Munich, the 19-year-old has opted for a move to Paris.

The Ligue 1 club are expected to make a hefty outlay to secure Doue’s signatures which could end their pursuit of Sancho.

The England international has endured a challenging spell at United since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for around £73 million.

He has faced challenges in consistently delivering top-level performances. The off-field problems have not helped him either.

He was banished from the first team last season after his public feud with Erik ten Hag.

The duo decided to bury the hatchet and Sancho was reintegrated into the squad last month.

He was sent on as a substitute late in the second half against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

He marked his return with a missed spot kick in the penalty shootout, allowing Man City to grab the silverware.

We believe United would have preferred to sell him this summer for £30m-£40m.

Once touted as the generational talent, Sancho has lost his direction.

If he stays at Old Trafford, he must show his worth in the 2024/25 campaign. If not, the club must sanction his departure next summer.

It will also be bad news for Antony, who has fallen down the pecking order.

With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho two robust options at the left flank, Sancho could be utilised more from the right-wing spot.

