Sony Open live updates: Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria heading to playoff

It's time for the final round of the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

J.J. Spaun holds a one-shot lead at 13-under 197 over Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole and Patrick Fishburn, but U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sits two shots back looking for a Sunday charge.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday, and once play begins, follow along as Golfweek provides live updates during the final round.

Heading to a playoff at the Sony Open

J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger is going to have nightmares of the 18th hole at Waialae for a while. Jaeger hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker and then nearly topped it trying to hit it out, and it took him four shots to get on the green.

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun missed the fairway but blasted his second approach short right of the green. His chip rolled out 10 feet past the hole, and then his birdie attempt missed right, meaning Nick Taylor and Nico Echavarria are going to a playoff.

J.J. Spaun makes bogey, falls one back

What a sequence in recent minutes. J.J. Spaun his his tee shot on the par-3 17th in the bunker, and he was unable to get a sandy, dropping a shot. Nick Taylor and Nico Echavarria now are tied for the lead with Spaun and Stephan Jaeger one back with one to play.

Nick Taylor chips in for eagle to tie lead

What a chip, Nick Taylor! The Canadian chipped in for eagle on 18 to get to 16 under and tie J.J. Spaun for the lead. Then, Nico Echavarria made a birdie, and all of the sudden there were three tied for the lead.

J.J. Spaun retakes lead after Stephan Jaeger bogey

Another stellar putt for Jaeger, this one for bogey after his tee shot went out of bounds. Spaun had an opportunity for a birdie, but his putt grazed the left edge and stayed out. However, Spaun was up 1 with two to play.

Stephan Jaeger tied for lead after long birdie putt

Stephan Jaeger has tied the lead with four holes to play. He drained a long birdie putt to get to 16 under, and then Spaun matched him with a long par putt, and the duo are tied with four holes to play.

J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger in trouble off 14th tee

The two leaders have both had struggled off the tee on the back nine, and they both again face issues on the par-4 14th fairway, missing left. Spaun remains up by one at 16 under, but Nick Taylor and Nico Echavarria are lurking at 14 under.

J.J. Spaun remains 1 up with six to play

Not a lot of action on the back nine thus far, but J.J. Spaun remains a shot up with six holes to play. Both he and Jaeger have been somewhat shaky on the back nine.

Eric Cole makes four straight birdies

What a run for the 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. After a double at the sixth, he had rattled off four straight birdies and is now only three back after Spaun and Jaeger save par on the 10th.

J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger make turn

The leaders have turned, and they both made par at the par-5 ninth. Perhaps an opening for someone to come from behind? We'll see.

Harry Hall adds an eagle

No player has more birdies this week than Harry Hall, and now he has an eagle under his belt after a 3 at the par-5 ninth. He moves into solo third and two back of Spaun.

J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger add another birdie

What a start for J.J. Spaun. In search of his second PGA Tour win, he knocks in his third birdie on the front nine to move to 16 under. Jaeger had a short putt to match and capitalized. He remains one back.

J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger trade birdies for lead

Another birdie for Stephan Jaeger, who momentarily tied J.J. Spaun for the lead before Spaun responded with a birdie of his own. Jaeger is 10 under in his last 20 holes.

Stephan Jaeger gets within a shot

Stephan Jaeger has the round of the tournament, signing for an 8-under 62 on Saturday to vault into contention. He didn't have a poor start Sunday, but his first birdie came at the par-4 fifth, when he got within a shot of J.J. Spaun.

Adam Schenk moves into tie for second

After consecutive birdies on Nos. 9-10, Adam Schenk has moved into a tie for second. He's 4 under for the round and 2 under for the tournament. Schenk was one of the co-leaders after an opening 64 on Thursday.

J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 3

A big 30 footer for birdie on the third hole, and J.J. Spaun's lead is now two shots. He has one PGA Tour victory, coming at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

J.J. Spaun maintains lead at Sony Open

Patrick Fishburn momentarily tied the lead after an opening hole birdie, but a bogey on the second hole gave the stroke right back. With the leaders through two holes, J.J. Spaun is maintaining his one-shot advantage.

Sunday weather at Sony Open in Hawaii

The final round saw some morning rainshowers at Waialae Country Club. The skies opened up and the rain was falling sideways for a bit. There was even a rainbow sighting on the island of Oahu.

C.T. Pan putts on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club.

A rainbow is seen during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club.

Special moment for Grayson Murray

The family of Grayson Murray was presented with his winner's check from his 2024 victory in a special ceremony on Saturday. Grayson's dad Eric had been collecting all of his son's over-sized checks but was missing the 2024 one.

Sony Open 2025 Sunday tee times

All times ET.

First tee

12:50 p.m. : Taylor Pendrith, Nate Lashley, Adam Svensson

1:00 p.m. : Justin Lower, C.T. Pan, Rico Hoey

1:10 p.m. : Kevin Roy, Sam Ryder, Ben Martin

1:20 p.m. : Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam, Hideki Matsuyama

1:30 p.m. : Jackson Suber, Mac Meissner, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. : Jesper Svensson, Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley

1:50 p.m. : Kensei Hirata, Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

2:00 p.m. : Alex Smalley, Paul Peterson, Denny McCarthy

2:10 p.m. : Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland, Russell Henley

2:20 p.m. : Lee Hodges, Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy

2:30 p.m. : Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman

2:40 p.m. : Patrick Fishburn, Keegan Bradley, Harry Hall

2:50 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole

10th tee

12:50 p.m. : Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman

1:00 p.m. : Charley Hoffman, Brice Garnett, Sepp Straka

1:10 p.m. : Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard, Kurt Kitayama

1:20 p.m. : Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Sahith Theegala

1:30 p.m. : Henrik Norlander, Brandt Snedeker, Erik van Rooyen

1:40 p.m. : Jeremy Paul, Thomas Detry, David Lipsky

1:50 p.m. : Chan Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Keith Mitchell

2:00 p.m. : James Hahn, Sam Stevens, Robert MacIntyre

2:10 p.m. : Tom Kim, Thomas Rosenmueller, Frankie Capan III

2:20 p.m. : Ben Kohles, Ben Silverman, Cristobal Del Solar

2:30 p.m. : Ryo Hisatsune, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg

2:40 p.m. : Luke List, Taylor Dickson

2:50 p.m.: Vince Whaley, Aaron Baddeley

Sony Open 2025 how to watch, TV coverage

Sunday, Jan. 12

1-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

4-6 p.m. (NBC)

6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Where is the Sony Open 2025?

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927 alongside Kāhala Beach.

The layout, which first hosted the PGA Tour in 1965, will play to 7,044 yards with a par of 70 this year. Of note: The standard routing is altered for the Sony Open, with the nines reversed to better take advantage of the scenic sunsets. The nines are presented below in the order in which they are played during the Tour event.

