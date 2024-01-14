Sony Open co-leader Grayson Murray injured his back in unusual way and didn’t touch a club for a month

HONOLULU — Winning the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in Nashville was a weight off Grayson Murray’s back, as it clinched his ticket back to the PGA Tour.

Just don’t ask him to hold the trophy for his triumph there in September.

During his post-round press conference at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he’s the 54-hole co-leader after shooting 6-under 64 on Saturday, he noted, “I had a little back issue there for about a month or so that I didn’t touch a club.”

That begged the question: how exactly did he injure his back?

“I actually got hurt holding the trophy,” he later said. “I have a herniated bulging disc. It’s fine, I got two shots, and it helped, just taking Aleve now. It’s something to monitor.”

Murray has slimmed down since becoming sober eight months ago, but he’s still no shrinking violet. So about the trophy, a guitar with a strap, which just happens to be one of the coolest in golf …”It was 45 pounds, and I was holding it for like an hour for pictures and stuff,” he said.

Murray has one PGA Tour title to his credit, the 2017 Barbasol Championship. If he wins the Sony Open on Sunday, perhaps he should consider having his caddie hold the trophy for him.

