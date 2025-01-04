Sonny Smart, father of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, dies after fall in New Orleans

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 19: A Vapor Elite football with the Georgia logo on it sits on the field during the SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs on October 19, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head football coach Kirby mart, died early Saturday morning, the school announced.

Sonny Smart fell while walking in New Orleans on New Year's Eve and fractured his hip, according to the school. Complications arose after he underwent surgery and he "was unable to overcome his injuries."

"The Smart family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Ochsner hospital and medical staff for the exceptional care provided to Sonny Additionally, they ask for your continued prayers for those affected by the tragic events that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day," read a statement from Georgia. "The Smart family treasures everyone’s thoughts and prayers and now prays for God’s comfort, strength, and guidance."

The elder Smart, who played college football at Samford University, was a high school football coach in Georgia from 1988-2003.

"Sonny Smart touched many people in his life and we are saddened to learn of his passing," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "I had the privilege to visit with Sonny many times and enjoyed every conversation. Our sympathies go out to Kirby Smart and his family and to all who knew his dad."

Kirby Smart often spoke of the lessons he learned from his dad.

“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way,” Kirby Smart said two years ago after his father was unable to attend the CFP title game. “Control the controllables. The moment’s never too big if you’re prepared. And I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff in high school. He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach.”

Sonny Smart was in New Orleans with his wife to watch their son coach Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs were knocked out after losing to Notre Dame, 23-10.