Sonia Bompastor earns first FA Cup win as Chelsea ease into fifth round

Sonia Bompastor enjoyed her first taste of FA Cup action as Chelsea breezed into the fifth round following a routine 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic. The Blues extended their unbeaten run to 17 games across all competitions under the new manager.

Mayra Ramírez and Guro Reiten got on the scoresheet towards the end of the second half to create a comfortable lead heading into half-time. Aggie Beever-Jones and Niamh Charles then rounded off the scoring after the break for Chelsea’s first win of 2025.

Starting lineups

Chelsea

Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Bjorn, Baltimore, Jean-François, Cuthbert, Reiten, James, Macario, Ramírez

Charlton Athletic

Gray; Newsham, N’Dow, Skeels, Pearse, Hutton, Muya, Filis, Bradley, Barton, Brazil

Chelsea too much for Charlton

Chelsea set their FA Cup clash off with a strong start following a chance for Ramírez. But it was Charlton Athletic who dominated in the first 15 minutes. The Addicks went on some great runs down the wing and had multiple attempts on goal as they pushed for a potential upset. However, it wasn’t long before Chelsea took back control.

With half-time quickly approaching, it was the brilliant defence of Charlton that denied Chelsea from scoring. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, Ramírez finally headed home to edge the Blues in front with just five minutes left of the half. Charlton Athletic then came close with a strong counter-attack, which was denied by the defence of Millie Bright.

A terrific save from Hannah Gray denied Ramírez a second but after winning a foul in the box shortly after, Chelsea earned a penalty to see out the half. Reiten approached the spot and struck the ball into the bottom right corner, putting her side 2-0 up.

Chelsea into next round of FA Cup

A quick-fire start from Chelsea led to half-time substitute Beever-Jones scoring the third goal of the match after a great link up with Ramírez. Although Charlton came close with a couple of chances in the opening of the second half, the pressure seemed to be weighing heavy.

After a quiet few minutes, a superb assist from Reiten allowed an unmarked Charles to snag the fourth goal of the afternoon in a cold south London. The Blues then came close to a fifth goal in the 80th minute, which was swiftly denied by Charlton’s backline. Gray kept yet another goal out for the home team with a sublime stretched out save.

A foul from Sophie O’Rourke on Wieke Kaptein in the 92nd minute raised concerns for Chelsea as she was stretched off with what looked like a back injury.

