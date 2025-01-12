Sonia Bompastor confirms latest Chelsea injury news ahead of FA Cup clash

As Chelsea prepare to take on Charlton Athletic in their first involvement in this season’s FA Cup, Sonia Bompastor addressed the press regarding injury news, squad updates, and transfer window insights.

Following a well-deserved winter break and a ‘positive and promising’ training camp in Portugal, Bompastor discussed the squad’s opportunity to ‘work hard on the pitch but to also [work] on the dynamic of the team off the pitch.’

Chelsea injury news

The travelling squad allowed us to see the likes of Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr back with the Blues after a lengthy time out due to ACL injuries. However, Bompastor confirmed: “They are both still in their own process. They are not fully back with the team, and it’s not time for their return yet.”

The manager also provided an update on Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd, who is ‘really close to the group’ but ‘still not fit enough to be involved in this weekend’s squad.’

In a more positive light, Bompastor spoke on the fitness and return of Lauren James.

“I am really pleased as a coach. We want all the squad available at the end of the day. She [James] is someone with a lot of skill and talent, which she proved in Portugal. Lauren James is a passionate player — it has been a long time coming, and she’s been working hard.”

Chelsea contract latest

With the January transfer window now open for business, Bompastor hasn’t ruled out any potential signings this month. The manager commented on the strength of the current squad but admitted Chelsea would take ‘the right opportunity’ if it presented itself at this halfway point.

It has been a busy week internally for Chelsea, though. Guro Reiten and Aniek Nouwen both signed new contracts with the club. Meanwhile, Júlia Bartel and Aimee Claypole joined Liverpool and Durham on loan, respectively.

Reiten extended her stay with Chelsea until 2026, and it seems other key players could be close to new deals as well. Bompastor hinted that fans should ‘keep an eye out’ regarding contract renewals with the likes of Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright.

Bompastor prepares for FA Cup

This weekend, Bompastor will experience her first slice of FA Cup action. The French manager was appointed at the hilt of Chelsea back in May, taking over from Emma Hayes’ legendary reign. Bompastor has already made a huge splash in England. In November, she became the first Women’s Super League manager to win their first seven fixtures.

“I’m really excited,” Bompastor said ahead of the Charlton clash. “I’ve heard a lot of good and positive things about the FA Cup in England. As a coach and a squad, we are all very excited to start this competition. The main thing for us is to stay focused on our strengths and our squad, to make sure we play at the level we want to play.”

“It’s a trophy to win, and this second part of the season is about that. We take it game by game. We put in all of the elements in each game to win competitions and titles.”

Bompastor also emphasised how important it is to have breaks, as Chelsea prepare for their first fixture of 2025. The boss admitted she could ‘see the players were exhausted’ before the winter break and noticed ‘differences in training’ between December and January.

