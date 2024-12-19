Son scores direct from a corner as Tottenham beats Man United 4-3 in the English League Cup

Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner to fire Tottenham into the English League Cup semifinals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Son's spectacular strike in the 88th-minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came as Spurs tried to hold off a dramatic comeback from United, having led 3-0 in the second half.

United had pulled it back to 3-2 and was pushing for an equalizer when Son whipped in a curling right-footed shot past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Jonny Evans scored again for United in stoppage time, but Spurs held on for the win that had looked all but certain shortly after halftime.

Having gone ahead through Dominic Solanke’s goal from close range in the 15th, Tottenham took control after the break.

Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead a minute after the restart and Solanke fired in his second in the 54th.

United head coach Ruben Amorim made a triple substitution — bringing on Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

It quickly had an impact with Zirkzee forcing Fraser Forster into a flying save and then capitalizing on a loose pass by the Tottenham goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Forster was guilty of another mistake in the 70th when his attempted clearance was closed down by Diallo and ricocheted over the line.

United increased the pressure, but Son's unlikely goal gave Spurs a cushion again — and it proved to be the decisive strike after Evans' late header reduced the deficit again.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

James Robson, The Associated Press