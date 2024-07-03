Soler, Wade and Ramos homer as the Giants beat the Braves 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back homers to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Heliot Ramos also went deep as San Francisco won for the sixth time in eight games. Mike Yastrzemski went 2 for 2 in his return from a strained left oblique.

Hayden Birdsong (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league win. The right-hander struck out five and walked two in his second major league start.

Camilo Doval earned his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning.

Austin Riley and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers off Birdsong in the second. Ozzie Albies added an RBI single for the Braves in the eighth.

San Francisco trailed 2-0 before Soler and Wade connected in the fifth against Reynaldo López. It was Soler’s 10th homer of the season and No. 3 for Wade.

The Giants pushed across another run in the sixth. Michael Conforto hit a leadoff double against Dylan Lee (2-2) and advanced on Brett Wisely’s sacrifice. Riley then misplayed Luis Matos’ pinch-hit grounder to third for an error, allowing Conforto to score.

Nick Ahmed drove in Wisely with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but Albies responded with an RBI single.

Ramos got the Giants an insurance run when he hit a drive to right against Jesse Chavez in the ninth for his 11th homer.

Bill Trocchi, The Associated Press