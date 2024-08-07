Solano drives in 4 runs, Padres use 6 pitchers to blank Pirates 6-0 in a game with 3-hour rain delay

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Donovan Solano had four hits and four RBIs, and the San Diego Padres used six pitchers to shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Tuesday night in a game delayed nearly three hours by rain.

Solano had four singles, including a pair for two runs each, his first four-hit game since Sept. 26, 2023.

“We love him against everybody, but definitely the lefties,” San Diego manager Mike Shildt said. “He had a big night and helped us win the ballgame. Four knocks and a lot of RBIs, four ribbies. So, he's clearly earning his keep.”

Adrián Morejón struck out two in one inning of relief after replacing Bryan Hoeing (2-2) with two outs in the fifth. Hoeing gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Tanner Scott came in for Jason Adam, who allowed two hits and a walk in one inning, with two outs in the seventh and struck out Jared Triolo to end a bases-loaded threat. Scott allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings before Jeremiah Estrada struck out the side in the ninth.

Padres starter Dylan Cease gave up a two-out double to Rowdy Tellez in his only inning before the rain delay.

“It was pretty frustrating, for sure. I wanted to pitch," Cease said. "If I had known it was going to be a two-plus hour delay, I probably would have not even tried to re-get myself warm and all that. ... It seems like we shouldn’t have even really started the game if we knew something like that was coming, but it’s above my pay grade.”

San Diego has won 12 of 14 games to move into the first NL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pittsburgh has lost four of five, falling to .500 at 56-56.

Jackson Merrill hit a double off the glove of Tellez at first base, igniting a four-run fifth inning for the Padres. He scored when a single from Tyler Wade clipped the glove of a diving Ji Hwan Bae in center.

Pirates reliever Jake Woodford (0-3) was then replaced by Kyle Nicolas, who allowed Solano to break the inning open with a bases-loaded, two-run single to left. Xander Bogaerts capped it with an RBI single to right.

Solano added another two-run single in the ninth.

The game was paused after the top of the second inning and originally estimated to resume at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Flooding on the warning track pushed the restart back an hour and 26 minutes. The grounds crew attempted to clear excess water in the left-center notch and at the base of the Clemente Wall in right field as Shildt and Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton convened with the umpires in the outfield.

“That was a strange one. I thought they did a good job because when we first went out there,” Shelton said "We said 8:15, and then we tried to get the water off and there was so much water. We had to get to where the field was playable.”

In the first at bat out of the break, Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove a ball to Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill on the track.

“I said, 'Dude, I don’t care if there’s a lake out there or a river. I’m going to play. I don’t care.′ I like to play through anything, so it doesn’t matter to me,” Merrill said. “All I care about is my teammates. So, I was more concerned about them and anything going to the track. And obviously, the first ball is to the track. Of course, the first ball is to the track.”

Pirates starter Bailey Falter was tagged for two hits in two scoreless innings before the delay.

UP NEXT

LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA) will take the mound Wednesday for the Pirates, opposite Padres RHP Michael King (9-6, 3.26).

Wes Crosby, The Associated Press