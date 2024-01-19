Sofia Vergara Is Already Getting Sued For Her Netflix Show 'Griselda'

The Cocaine Godmother's family wants to keep the show from coming out.

Netflix's Griselda show, which stars Sofía Vergara, is already coming under fire from none other than the Cocaine Godmother's family. Entertainment Tonight (via TMZ) reports that Griselda Blanco's son, Michael, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Vergara, who stars in the show and acted as a producer on the upcoming series. Griselda hasn't even premiered yet — it's officially out on Jan. 25 — and if Michael gets his way, it won't ever hit the air.

According to ET, the lawsuit alleges that Michael has been "providing interviews since 2009 to individuals interested in developing his life story and that of his mother" and that he was under the impression that those conversations would lead to a television series and a book. The talks started in 2016 and ended in 2022, and the suit also notes that Netflix was one of the entities he'd spoken to. In the end, nobody ever pursued a project with him, and he now claims that the upcoming limited series relies heavily on the material that he provided.

Neither Netflix nor Vergara have officially commented on the situation, which amounts to Michael saying that his life has been appropriated for the show. The suit from the Blanco family claims that Netflix "[used] their images and likenesses without permission." ET clarified that Griselda is a public figure, so she doesn't play into the lawsuit. Instead, the focus is on her children and the interviews that they provided. After the show's release, the family seeks an injunction and hopes that a judge will decide that Griselda doesn't premiere as planned.



Before the show's release, Vergara spoke about how she wanted to portray the character as multi-faceted.

"There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother," she told ET. "She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family. I wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."



