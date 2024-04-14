Sofía Vergara Reveals She Underwent Knee Surgery and Was Taken Care of by New Boyfriend Justin Saliman

The 'Modern Family' star posted an image of her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, wearing scrubs on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 12

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara is in recovery!

The Modern Family alum, 51, revealed on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 12, that she underwent knee surgery — and was being cared for by her new boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," the actress captioned a photo of Saliman smiling while wearing dark blue medical scrubs.

On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 13, while resting, she shared a video of a gag gift her fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel got her. It appeared to be some kind of electric pogo stick.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman

She jokingly cursed out Mandel, 68, and then tagged him in an image of herself. Vergara was lounging on her couch in a bright magenta robe, with her leg in a complex knee brace. A dog was sitting on her lap.

As for her new relationship, Vergara — who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023 — was first spotted with Saliman in October 2023.



"She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy," a source told PEOPLE after their first date. “Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."

Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Sofía Vergara at the premiere of 'Griselda' on Jan. 9, 2023

The insider added that the Griselda star was "dating and having fun" at the time.

Meanwhile, Manganiello, 47, went Instagram official with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor in February.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the Magic Mike star and O'Connor "weren’t expecting for things to get serious so quickly but it’s only a good thing."

Read the original article on People.