Social reacts to Brian Ortega’s comeback finish of Yair Rodriguez in UFC Fight Night 237 rematch

Brian Ortega put himself back in the title discussion on Saturday when he avenged his loss to Yair Rodriguez in their UFC Fight Night 237 rematch.

After their first fight in July 2022 ended with Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) suffering an arm injury in the first round, Rodriguez (15-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) could not repeat the result. Ortega got his hand raised by third-round submission in the featherweight co-headliner, which took place at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Ortega's victory over Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 237.

MMA Junkie

UFC

ESPN MMA

Caposa

Ortega just injured himself during the intro holy shit — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 25, 2024

Matthew Wells

Was that Ortega trying to shake out a leg issue during Buffer's introduction? #UFCMexico — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 25, 2024

Terrance McKinney

Oh hell nah y’all peep Brodie twist his ankle 👀 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024

Derek Brunson

Did Ortega just hurt himself warming up 😱 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

UFC

Bloody Elbow

Ortega marching forward early, trying to walk Yair down. Both men throwing with intent from the jump. #UFCMexico — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 25, 2024

Cageside Press

Yair throwing HEAT, but Brian lands on him too! NASTY LEFT HAND ROCKS BRIAN!!!! BRIAN IN ON A SINGLE AND HE'S EATING HAMMERS!!!! YAIR AVOIDS THE TAKEDOWN FOR NOW!!!! BIG KNE FOR YAIR!!! BIG SHOTS FROM YAIR!!!! #UFCMexicoCity — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 25, 2024

Derek Brunson

Ortega might have the roughest first rounds in the history of mma . Dude is just too tough ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

Caposa

Ortega's chin is ridiculous — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 25, 2024

Kevin Iole

Rodriguez drops him again and then lands two big shots from the top. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 25, 2024

Megan Anderson

Brian Ortega hasn't fought in over a year and a half, comes back in a 5 round co-main against Yair Rodriguez at elevation.. Much respect 👏🏻 #UFCMexicoCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 25, 2024

Jared Gordon

Great first rd — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 25, 2024

Michael Carroll

Ortega unofficially goes -37 in significant strike differential in R1. Has Yair right where he wants him. #UFCMexico — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 25, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Rodriguez. On the cusp of a 10-8, but I think Ortega may have done enough to avoid it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

Kenny Florian

Rodriguez on that Amanda Lemos decision making vibe. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 25, 2024

Mookie Alexander

Worth noting that Yair lost the 3rd round in two of his other Mexico City fights and the other Mexico City fight was the Stephens eye poke in 15 seconds. And of course, he was on his way to losing in Denver vs. TKZ before… you know… — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 25, 2024

Peter Caroll

Man, the longer this goes the more Yair is going regret not making Ortega stand up in the first. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) February 25, 2024

Derek Brunson

Ortega about to do it ! There’s a drastic difference in the grappling ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

Kevin Iole

Yair cut by right eye from Ortega GNP — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 25, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

19-19 heading into the third. Great bounce back round for Ortega — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

Spinnin Backfist

19-19 after 2 rounds IMO. could somewhat make the case for 10-8 both rounds LOL. #UFCMexico — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

Kenny Florian

10-8 Yair, round 1. 10-9 Ortega round 2. Yair is fading here. Ortega coming back strong. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 25, 2024

Cageside Press

R3 – BIG shots from Yair! Head kick! Another! Brian in on a shot already!!!! Annnnd the takedown for Brian. Brian on top! MOUNT! ARM TRIANGLE!!!!!!!!!! CAN HE FINISH IT?!?! TAP TAP TAPPITY TAP TAP!!!!!!!!!! BRIAN ORTEGA!!!!!!! #UFCMexicoCity — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 25, 2024

Derek Brunson

Ortega what a ******* g DOG . Heart he always shows ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

Marc Raimondi

Holy cow @BrianTcity — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 25, 2024

Terrance McKinney

Twisted his ankle at opening bell and still finished in the third against Yair what a savage #UFCMexico — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024

Megan Anderson

T City gets it done in Mexico City 👏🏻👏🏻 All he needed to do was get the fight to the ground, and it was just a matter of time.. #UFCMexicoCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 25, 2024

Spinnin Backfist

BRIAN ORTEGA THE COMEBACK KID GETS THE CHOKE OVER YAIR #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/RyFuJ2FkRy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

Dan Ige

Great heart by Brian Ortega battling through adversity against the always dangerous Yair! #UFCMexicoCity — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 25, 2024

MMA Junkie

Brian Ortega gets his redemption at #UFCMexico. pic.twitter.com/bx2uzRDGQJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 25, 2024

Kenny Florian

Ortega showed insane grit coming back from a rough round 1 and perhaps an even rougher last couple years. Clean sub and superior conditioning. 👏 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 25, 2024

MMA Junkie

Michael Carroll

MOST FEATHERWEIGHT FINISHES – UFC History

11 – Max Holloway

07 – Brian Ortega

07 – Ricardo Lamas MOST FEATHERWEIGHT SUBMISSIONS – UFC History

6 – Charles Oliveira

4 – Brian Ortega

4 – Makwan Amirkhani

4 – Daniel Pineda

4 – Chas Skelly#UFCMexico — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 25, 2024

Terrance McKinney

Ortega is back 🫡 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie