Social media reacts to Mateusz Gamrot’s injury TKO win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Fight Night 228

Mike
·3 min read

Mateusz Gamrot picked up another notable win in the lightweight division Saturday when he defeated Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 headliner – but it didn’t come the way he’d hoped.

Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) picked up his sixth victory in his past seven octagon appearances when he beat Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) by injury TKO stoppage in the second round of the 155-pound main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Gamrot’s victory over Fiziev at UFC Fight Night 228.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

https://twitter.com/ufc_asia/status/1705750044333207684?s=61&t=UJ14WDjb3HGMVxMUEf2SlA

UFC

UFC

Cageside Press

Nick Baldwin

Terrance McKinney

Kevin Iole

Aljamain Sterling

Kevin Iole

Sodiq Yusuff

Belal Muhammad

Dan Tom

Ariel Helwani

Henry Cejudo

MMA Junkie

Spinnin Backfist

Terrance McKinney

Jalin Turner

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie