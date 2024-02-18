Social media reacts to Ilia Topuria’s brutal KO of Alexander Volkanovski to win title at UFC 298
Ilia Topuria began a new chapter in featherweight history on Saturday when he dethroned Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 headliner.
Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) joined a small group of fighters to claim gold with an undefeated record, and the first to do it at 145 pounds, with a second-round knockout victory over Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in the pay-per-view headliner at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Topuria’s title coronation over Volkanovski at UFC 298.
MAIN EVENT TIME!
Will it be AND STILL or AND NEW? 👇#UFC298 | Full coverage: https://t.co/yDSvDD7kg2 pic.twitter.com/8M55dEucjM
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024
Ilia Topuria confidently enters the octagon for his first title shot at #UFC298: Will he pull it off? pic.twitter.com/DmKvZa8HyN
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024
Calm as ever!
The champ Alexander Volkanovski is ready to offer a reminder at #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/EgBg2abaCc
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024
bro thinks he’s really one of the corners #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/2kwDdd80ck
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024
This could be one of the best fights ever #UFC298
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024
Is Zuck Volk's good luck charm?
Guess we'll find out soon 👀@AlexVolkanovski | #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/cYYOuyqWVg
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024
BIG FIGHT FEELS 🏆📈 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/xWf9a6OcIq
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024
Here we go!!! #UFC298
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 18, 2024
Feel like I’m getting ready for a great Boxing match. Topuria controls range stepping in & out, wonder if Volk will step with him on way back. #UFC298
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 18, 2024
Volk firing a lot of kicks in first 90 seconds
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 18, 2024
Topuria trying to counter Volk's left side movement with leg kicks.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 18, 2024
Volk with the left high kick to occupy the power right hand of Ilia. Keeps his guard busy. #UFC298
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 18, 2024
10-9 Ilia
Close first round and a competitive chess match so far.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024
10-9, Topuria. #UFC298
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) February 18, 2024
1-0 Volk
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024
Volkanovski might have the best footwork in MMA but he is in for a short night if he keeps leaning back like that to evade #UFC298
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 18, 2024
Volk x Topuria gonna be a war#UFC298
— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 18, 2024
Topuria appears to have a small cut on the bridge of his nose #UFC298
— Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) February 18, 2024
Volkanovski using the kick to pin Topuria right hand and limit its effectiveness.
He’s putting the kick on the arm instead of the body on purpose and it’s beautiful
— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 18, 2024
ILIA TOPURIA KOs ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI. Oh my god. #UFC298
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) February 18, 2024
Wow
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 18, 2024
Whoa #UFC298
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024
HOLY SH*T.
ILIA TOPURIA SLEPT VOLK. 😳😳#UFC298
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 18, 2024
Oh my goodness! Even Islam’s kick didn’t have that kind of power. #UFC298
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024
Ilia Topuria is the 5th undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion. #UFC298
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 18, 2024
Holy shit. #UFC298
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024
The king is dead, the king is dead. Long live the king…#UFC298
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024
OH. MY. GOD 😨
What a statement by Ilia Topuria – his boxing on the inside is truly something else 👏🏻#UFC298
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 18, 2024
Wow. I could hear that punch cageside. #UFC298
— Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 18, 2024
And NEW!!!! #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/zYKkfZu51G
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2024
#ANDNEW 🏆@Topuriailia choca o mundo e é o novo campeão peso-pena do #UFC!
[ #UFC298 | Apresentado por @Stake ] pic.twitter.com/z9PzMlD1Pp
— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) February 18, 2024
Damn!!! I told y’all he’s the real deal @Topuriailia 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFC298
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 18, 2024
Ilia ❤️🌹🐂
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) February 18, 2024
All respect. 🤍 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/63sbsi8rvx
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024
HE IS KING 👑@TOPURIAILIA IS YOUR NEW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🇪🇸🏆 🇬🇪 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/eKRjZsP7yI
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024
A new featherweight era BEGINS! 🏆
🇪🇸🇬🇪 @TopuriaIlia has taken out the greatest FW champ of our time! #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/peLXXouZB1
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024
UFC fighters aged 35 and older fall to 1-22 in men's weight classes 170 pounds and below in championship bouts.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024