Social media reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ bloody title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Strickland’s title defense over Du Plessis at UFC 297.
MMA Junkie
Sean Strickland's first UFC title defense is here. Do you think he'll be able to beat Dricus Du Plessis? 👇#UFC297 | Full coverage: https://t.co/V8MyFmShUt pic.twitter.com/bLHJbYk4Jw
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 21, 2024
UFC
Flying the South African flag!
🇿🇦 @DricusDuPlessis looks to become the NEW MW champion of the world! #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/e68HqBuP59
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 21, 2024
UFC
The champ is here!@SStricklandMMA makes the walk for his first title defense! #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/j0AomE8Jlp
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 21, 2024
ESPN MMA
Sean Strickland got undressed before he got to the cage 😅 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/vfV8WApCwY
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024
UFC
HERE WE GO 🏆 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/FjFUA39GRK
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 21, 2024
Josh Thomson
Sean looks leaner this fight but also more nervous than usual. Dricus looks relaxed and unfazed. We’ll see if Sean can drag him to deep water with that jab and pressure
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Kevin Iole
Both open throwing a lot of kicks
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024
Megan Anderson
Ummm is Strickland making Du Plessis look small!??! Or is it just me 🤔 #UFC297
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 21, 2024
Terrance McKinney
Strickland 4th round tko calling it
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024
Josh Thomson
The more Sean makes Dricus miss the more tired Dricus will get later.
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Strickland in a close round.
Low output from du Plessis early on, but he picked it up as the round went on.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2024
Jimi Manuwa
Lovely Jab by Strickland. This is controlling the standup
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024
MacMally
Dricus Du Plessis is such an awkward striker. Sometimes he’ll just throw an overhand like: #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/kQBAyLfXfi
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 21, 2024
Kevin Iole
Strickland: Jab jab jab, check kick, jab, jab, jab
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024
MMA Mania
DC: Alex Pereira has been treated like a king all week
Anik: He is a king#UFC297
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 21, 2024
Teddy Atlas
It’s power & size of Du Plessis vs jab & skills of Strickland. Foreman – Ali so far. #UFC297
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 21, 2024
X
Prime Anderson Silva finishes Sean Strickland in minutes…
— X (@FilipeMaxwell1) January 21, 2024
Brian Kelleher
Strickland ability to see everything coming is top level
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 21, 2024
Alexander K Lee
Another close round, I think du Plessis did enough to even it up #UFC297
— Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) January 21, 2024
Sodiq Yusuff
1-1?
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024
MS
The more Du Plessis resembles a drunk man, the more effective he is.
— MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 21, 2024
Josh Thomson
Sean needs to put a little more pressure but measured pressure. He’s controlling the fight but needs more pressure to get Dricus to make a mistake from the pressure
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Ant Evans
Stickland fighting like Covington- nothing but worried looks, jabs and backwards steps#ufc297
— Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) January 21, 2024
Cageside Press
Dricus right hook is getting close.
Sean continues to check kicks. Jabs away. Dricus body kick.
Sean jabs continue to land. Dricus continues to chase Sean. #UFC297
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) January 21, 2024
Jeremy Kennedy
What is with Cruz and damage 😂
— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) January 21, 2024
Michael Chandler
Fighting is all about rhythm. Du Plessis is doing a great job of keeping Strickland out of his rhythm. We aren’t seeing the normal Strickland because of the constant breaks in rhythm. SS needs to turn it up. I figured round 3 would be the time. But not really. #ufc297
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Driscus looking like his gas tank is fading but I got him up 2-1
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024
John Makdessi
Strickland is causing more damage.#ufc297
— John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) January 21, 2024
John Pollock
29-28 du Plessis after three rounds – first time in his career he is entering championship rounds
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 21, 2024
Alan Jouban
I don’t know why DDPs corner keeps saying Sean is tired.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 21, 2024
Brian Ortega
How do you guys have it?? I’m having a hard time seeing who’s on top right now on the score cards . Call that last round close @ufc
— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 21, 2024
SportsCenter
Du Plessis’ eye 😳 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/JEBtCv6T1J
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2024
Bloody Elbow
Strickland busted up around the left eye early in round 4. Du Plessis pressing well, Strickland still popping the jab hard. #UFC297
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 21, 2024
Dan Tom
Cruz whenever there’s a cut pic.twitter.com/8qqVUdCqh6
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) January 21, 2024
Caposa
I will say that Strickland does not exactly look fresh right now. Weird to see
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 21, 2024
Luke Thomas
Strickland is bleeding badly around the left eye. Key question is to what extent it impairs his vision. Looks like it might be playing a role.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) January 21, 2024
Matthew Wells
Big round in progress for Du Plessis. He's got Strickland pouring blood and finding more success wrestling. #UFC297
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) January 21, 2024
Josh Thomson
Maybe it was Sean who should have been fighting at his normal pace cuz he’s looking tired now.
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Brian Ortega
I’ve always heard wrestling wins fights let’s see how this goes . @ufc
— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 21, 2024
Belal Muhammad
3-1 ddp
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024
Mike Harrington
It’s fights like this that make ya think, just how hard does Alex Pereria hit?!? #UFC297
— Mike Harrington (@TheMHarrington) January 21, 2024
SportsCenter
😬 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/HCY8hSrZHE
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2024
Nate Diaz
😴
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 21, 2024
Ben Askren
This fight is delivering! I got it 38-38 going into the last round.
— Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024
Cageside Press
R5 – Sean with the jab. Dricus tries the body kick, caught.
More jabs from Sean. Sean landing on Dricus, but DDP holding his own.
Big right for DDP. Feints the shot. Sean with a flurry! #UFC297
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) January 21, 2024
Kevin Iole
Two minutes left in the fight #UFC297
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024
Sodiq Yusuff
No front kicks from strickland this fight
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024
Dustin Jacoby
What a fight! I feel like Du Plessis is earning every bit of that title! #UFC297
— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 21, 2024
Mike Bohn
It’s over. Fight goes the distance, and it certainly feels like Dricus Du Plessis is about to become the new UFC middleweight champion. #UFC297
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 21, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
Slight lean Strickland in the 5th and I have it 48-47 Dricus.
Close fight and I'm eager to see how it's scored.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2024
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Absolutely grueling affair from Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. Great fight. I have this 3-2 DDP but several of these rounds were close. How you scoring? #UFC297
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 21, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Strickland never goes all out till there’s 4 seconds left I think it’s “and new “
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024
Brad Tavares
I got that for @SStricklandMMA #AndStill #UFC297
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 21, 2024
Derek Brunson
3-2 DDP IMO #UFC297
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2024
Terrance McKinney
That’s how you scrap great 1st title defense for Sean Strickland they left it all out there respect true warriors
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024
Ben Askren
Really didn’t expect Dricus to be able to fight that hard 25 minutes. Very impressed.
— Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
See you soon biplisi ufc300 🫡
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024
MMA Junkie
#UFC297 results: Dricus Du Plessis (@DricusDuPlessis) def. Sean Strickland via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – to win middleweight title
Full coverage: https://t.co/V8MyFmShUt pic.twitter.com/EzZHErWNYI
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 21, 2024
Teddy Atlas
Both men fought like Champions. You could see that winning the Title has improved Strickland. #UFC297
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 21, 2024
Jed I Goodman
The last 4 #UFC Middleweight title fights have all resulted in a new champion.#UFC297
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 21, 2024