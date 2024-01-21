Social media reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ bloody title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Social media reacts to Sean Strickland’s title defense over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Sean Strickland is now an established champion in the middleweight division after defending his belt for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 297 headliner.

After upsetting Israel Adesanya in September to claim gold, Strickland (29-5 MMA, 16-5 UFC) turned back his first challenger with a split decision win over Du Plessis (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in their grudge match on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Strickland’s title defense over Du Plessis at UFC 297.

MMA Junkie

Sean Strickland's first UFC title defense is here. Do you think he'll be able to beat Dricus Du Plessis? 👇#UFC297 | Full coverage: https://t.co/V8MyFmShUt pic.twitter.com/bLHJbYk4Jw — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 21, 2024

UFC

Flying the South African flag! 🇿🇦 @DricusDuPlessis looks to become the NEW MW champion of the world! #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/e68HqBuP59 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 21, 2024

UFC

ESPN MMA

Sean Strickland got undressed before he got to the cage 😅 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/vfV8WApCwY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

UFC

Josh Thomson

Sean looks leaner this fight but also more nervous than usual. Dricus looks relaxed and unfazed. We’ll see if Sean can drag him to deep water with that jab and pressure — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

Kevin Iole

Both open throwing a lot of kicks — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024

Megan Anderson

Ummm is Strickland making Du Plessis look small!??! Or is it just me 🤔 #UFC297 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 21, 2024

Terrance McKinney

Strickland 4th round tko calling it — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

Josh Thomson

The more Sean makes Dricus miss the more tired Dricus will get later. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Strickland in a close round. Low output from du Plessis early on, but he picked it up as the round went on. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2024

Jimi Manuwa

Lovely Jab by Strickland. This is controlling the standup — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024

MacMally

Dricus Du Plessis is such an awkward striker. Sometimes he’ll just throw an overhand like: #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/kQBAyLfXfi — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 21, 2024

Kevin Iole

Strickland: Jab jab jab, check kick, jab, jab, jab — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024

MMA Mania

DC: Alex Pereira has been treated like a king all week Anik: He is a king#UFC297 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 21, 2024

Teddy Atlas

It’s power & size of Du Plessis vs jab & skills of Strickland. Foreman – Ali so far. #UFC297 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 21, 2024

X

Prime Anderson Silva finishes Sean Strickland in minutes… — X (@FilipeMaxwell1) January 21, 2024

Brian Kelleher

Strickland ability to see everything coming is top level — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 21, 2024

Alexander K Lee

Another close round, I think du Plessis did enough to even it up #UFC297 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) January 21, 2024

Sodiq Yusuff

1-1? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024

MS

The more Du Plessis resembles a drunk man, the more effective he is. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 21, 2024

Josh Thomson

Sean needs to put a little more pressure but measured pressure. He’s controlling the fight but needs more pressure to get Dricus to make a mistake from the pressure — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

Ant Evans

Stickland fighting like Covington- nothing but worried looks, jabs and backwards steps#ufc297 — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) January 21, 2024

Cageside Press

Dricus right hook is getting close. Sean continues to check kicks. Jabs away. Dricus body kick. Sean jabs continue to land. Dricus continues to chase Sean. #UFC297 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) January 21, 2024

Jeremy Kennedy

What is with Cruz and damage 😂 — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) January 21, 2024

Michael Chandler

Fighting is all about rhythm. Du Plessis is doing a great job of keeping Strickland out of his rhythm. We aren’t seeing the normal Strickland because of the constant breaks in rhythm. SS needs to turn it up. I figured round 3 would be the time. But not really. #ufc297 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2024

Belal Muhammad

Driscus looking like his gas tank is fading but I got him up 2-1 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

John Makdessi

Strickland is causing more damage.#ufc297 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) January 21, 2024

John Pollock

29-28 du Plessis after three rounds – first time in his career he is entering championship rounds — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 21, 2024

Alan Jouban

I don’t know why DDPs corner keeps saying Sean is tired. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 21, 2024

Brian Ortega

How do you guys have it?? I’m having a hard time seeing who’s on top right now on the score cards . Call that last round close @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 21, 2024

SportsCenter

Bloody Elbow

Strickland busted up around the left eye early in round 4. Du Plessis pressing well, Strickland still popping the jab hard. #UFC297 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 21, 2024

Dan Tom

Cruz whenever there’s a cut pic.twitter.com/8qqVUdCqh6 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) January 21, 2024

Caposa

I will say that Strickland does not exactly look fresh right now. Weird to see — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 21, 2024

Strickland is bleeding badly around the left eye. Key question is to what extent it impairs his vision. Looks like it might be playing a role. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) January 21, 2024

Matthew Wells

Big round in progress for Du Plessis. He's got Strickland pouring blood and finding more success wrestling. #UFC297 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) January 21, 2024

Josh Thomson

Maybe it was Sean who should have been fighting at his normal pace cuz he’s looking tired now. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

Brian Ortega

I’ve always heard wrestling wins fights let’s see how this goes . @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 21, 2024

Belal Muhammad

3-1 ddp — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Mike Harrington

It’s fights like this that make ya think, just how hard does Alex Pereria hit?!? #UFC297 — Mike Harrington (@TheMHarrington) January 21, 2024

SportsCenter

Nate Diaz

😴 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 21, 2024

Ben Askren

This fight is delivering! I got it 38-38 going into the last round. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024

Cageside Press

R5 – Sean with the jab. Dricus tries the body kick, caught. More jabs from Sean. Sean landing on Dricus, but DDP holding his own. Big right for DDP. Feints the shot. Sean with a flurry! #UFC297 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) January 21, 2024

Kevin Iole

Two minutes left in the fight #UFC297 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2024

Sodiq Yusuff

No front kicks from strickland this fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024

Dustin Jacoby

What a fight! I feel like Du Plessis is earning every bit of that title! #UFC297 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 21, 2024

Mike Bohn

It’s over. Fight goes the distance, and it certainly feels like Dricus Du Plessis is about to become the new UFC middleweight champion. #UFC297 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 21, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

Slight lean Strickland in the 5th and I have it 48-47 Dricus. Close fight and I'm eager to see how it's scored. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2024

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Absolutely grueling affair from Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. Great fight. I have this 3-2 DDP but several of these rounds were close. How you scoring? #UFC297 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 21, 2024

Belal Muhammad

Strickland never goes all out till there’s 4 seconds left I think it’s “and new “ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Brad Tavares

Derek Brunson

Terrance McKinney

That’s how you scrap great 1st title defense for Sean Strickland they left it all out there respect true warriors — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

Ben Askren

Really didn’t expect Dricus to be able to fight that hard 25 minutes. Very impressed. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev

See you soon biplisi ufc300 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024

MMA Junkie

#UFC297 results: Dricus Du Plessis (@DricusDuPlessis) def. Sean Strickland via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – to win middleweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/V8MyFmShUt pic.twitter.com/EzZHErWNYI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 21, 2024

Teddy Atlas

Both men fought like Champions. You could see that winning the Title has improved Strickland. #UFC297 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 21, 2024

Jed I Goodman

The last 4 #UFC Middleweight title fights have all resulted in a new champion.#UFC297 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 21, 2024

