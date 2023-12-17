Advertisement

Social media reacts to Colby Covington’s ‘pitiful performance’ in loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Mike
·10 min read

Leon Edwards continued to establish his title reign in the welterweight division when he turned back challenger Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) registered his second defense of the 170-pound bouts on Saturday, this time with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over outspoken contender Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in the headlining act at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Edwards’ title defense over Covington at UFC 296.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

Henry Cejudo

Bloody Elbow

Kevin Iole

Merab Dvalishvili

https://twitter.com/merabdvalishvil/status/1736260755723600277?s=61&t=shnuQqw9s2rUW9pF_4R9MA

Belal Muhammad

Anton Tabuena

Caposa

Matthew Wells

Fight Ghost

Alan Jouban

Ben Askren

Brady Hiestand

Henry Cejudo

Teddy Atlas

E. Spencer Kyte

Niall McGrath

Dan Tom

Tito Ortiz

Aiemann Zahabi

Zac Pauga

Alan Jouban

Brett Okamoto

Derek Brunson

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad

Michael Carroll

Daniel Rubenstein

Ben Askren

Nolan King

Henry Cejudo

Danny Segura

Matt Brown

Teddy Atlas

Aljamain Sterling

Bloody Elbow

UFC

Dan Tom

Michael Chandler

Brian Ortega

Matthew Wells

Caposa

Belal Muhammad

UFC

Ben Askren

Belal Muhammad

Jared Gordon

Henry Cejudo

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega

Michael Chandler

Nathan Diaz

Belal Muhammad

Aaron Bronsteter

Ben Askren

Matt Brown

Fight Ghost

Henry Cejudo

UFC

Fight Oracle

ESPN

Cageside Press

Belal Muhammad

Ariel Helwani

UFC

Ben Askren

Michael Chandler

Megan Anderson

Henry Cejudo

UFC

Merab Dvalishvili

Nolan King

Matt Brown

Simon Head

Derek Brunson

Michael Carroll

MMA Junkie

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie