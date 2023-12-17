Social media reacts to Colby Covington’s ‘pitiful performance’ in loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Leon Edwards continued to establish his title reign in the welterweight division when he turned back challenger Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) registered his second defense of the 170-pound bouts on Saturday, this time with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over outspoken contender Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in the headlining act at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Edwards’ title defense over Covington at UFC 296.

MAIN EVENT TIME! Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is finally here. How do you see this one going? 👇#UFC296 | Full coverage: https://t.co/BjkSdOwAxh pic.twitter.com/MZCgB7DGhX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023

Talked the talk, now he walks the walk! @ColbyCovMMA enters for another shot at undisputed gold at #UFC296! pic.twitter.com/YqcjISjjyY — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Colby Covington shares a moment with Donald Trump after walking out for the #UFC296 main event. pic.twitter.com/tjoDQlL2cH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023

"Rocky" has arrived! Champ Leon Edwards makes his walk to the octagon for the #UFC296 main event vs. Colby Covington. pic.twitter.com/u0f3biU6W1 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023

Enter the welterweight king!@Leon_EdwardsMMA prepared to make his second title defense tonight at #UFC296 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7loZbO8RIM — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

The fun and games are over. Now it’s strictly business. Colby Covington is going to press him to get him against the cage, weigh on him, and fatigue him. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Edwards on the front foot early. Covington circling the edge of the Octagon. #UFC296 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 17, 2023

Crowd chanting F you Leon — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 17, 2023

https://twitter.com/merabdvalishvil/status/1736260755723600277?s=61&t=shnuQqw9s2rUW9pF_4R9MA

This bum shouldn’t be fighting for the belt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Colby looking absolutely gun shy to start — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 17, 2023

Still early but uhh Colby looks pretty bad in R1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 17, 2023

Easy 10-9 for Edwards in the slow-paced R1. #UFC296 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 17, 2023

Edwards beat up Covington in round 1, live odds -275 Leon #UFC296 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 17, 2023

Leon up 1. But a feeler round where Leon was looking to mainly counterpunch. #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

Weird round. Easy win for Leon, don’t know why Colby didn’t try more pressure — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

Hoping for more in the 2nd. Colby can’t fight like this. — Brady Hiestand (@bradyHiestand1) December 17, 2023

Round 1 was boring but I’ll give it to Leon Edwards. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Edwards doesn’t waste anything, accurate and always in position. 1-0 Edwards #UFC296 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 17, 2023

Nearly two years off, hasn't beaten anyone meaningful in five years, 35 years old, talked himself into a corner… it all adds up, man. #UFC296 — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) December 17, 2023

Colby Covington with a ridiculously conservative start here 😬🤣 #UFC296 — Niall McGrath (@niallmcgrath4) December 17, 2023

Also, the counter crosses and right hooks I talked about in all my breakdowns have been there since Jump Street for Edwards, but this ain’t over… #UFC296 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 17, 2023

Let’s go @ColbyCovMMA do it for our country! #UFC296 🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Tito Ortiz (with the blue check) (@titoortiz) December 17, 2023

Is Colby taking a dive?? 🤣 — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) December 17, 2023

Colbys going to Ride the cage and do nothing for 5 rounds? Bold plan let’s see how it works out for him. #UFC296 — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) December 17, 2023

Not a lot of “chaos” thus far! #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

I think it's Leon's speed that's throwing Colby off right now. He looks intimidated by it. Like he doesn't trust where Leon is gonna be when he wants to throw. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 17, 2023

Leon wins this type of fight 9/10 times . You can’t let him stay comfortable on the outside ! #UFC296 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 17, 2023

What a waste of everyone’s time — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Trump is on tik tok right now scrolling — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Is Colby hurt or something? — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 17, 2023

Maybe this is why you don’t give a title fight to a guy who had been off for 20+ months 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) December 17, 2023

Anyone know what’s Colby strategy??? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

20-18 Edwards. That was a more eventful round, but still not very eventful round. Boos at T-Mobile Arena #UFC296 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 17, 2023

2-0 Leon Edwards. What’s up Donald Trump’s son, you’re fighting like a little hoe! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

This has been Edwards' easiest 10 minutes of his entire UFC career. Covington is NOT DOING ANYTHING. #UFC296 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 17, 2023

We all knew Colby was a dummy but didn’t think he was dumb enough to not look to take Leon down — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 17, 2023

Edwards efficient and measured, looking to take Covington apart piece by piece. #UFC296 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 17, 2023

That leg is getting chewed up bad — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 17, 2023

Covington opens round 3 with a takedown attempt, but can't get it. Back to circling away and giving Edwards range and space. #UFC296 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 17, 2023

Edwards secures the takedown on Covington on R3 👀 #UFC296 — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Leon said fuck your takedown LOL #UFC296 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 17, 2023

Through three rounds, the guy who calls out the “triggered” sure is afraid to pull the trigger. #ufc296 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 17, 2023

Leon looking really good tonight . Colby kinda looking slow tonight though. @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 17, 2023

Colby needs a finish. In other words this is over. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 17, 2023

I’m walking through them — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Championship rounds for our #UFC296 main event! Who's winning on your scorecards? 📝 pic.twitter.com/9a5bVaRz3d — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

This is a pitiful performance from Colby, is he even gonna try? Trump is gonna disown him after this — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

Are we done with the colby thing now 0-3 title fights — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Colby is really showing his time away from the octagon tonight… #UFC296 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 17, 2023

@ColbyCovMMA you are such a pussy!! All that talk just to take a shit in front of POTUS!! You make me sick! #UFC296 #BIDENSFAVORITEFIGHTER — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Edward’s not even breathing 😮‍💨 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 17, 2023

You guys thinking low legs kicks to get em him to bite then he will bring it up high for a KO again. ? @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 17, 2023

Through four rounds Colby has taken 1776 punches to the face and his only offense is a few sloppy takedowns. #ufc296 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 17, 2023

Leon doin his thang — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2023

Wonder what excuse this bum makes up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

40-36 Leon That was Colby's best round, but I still give the nod to Edwards. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 17, 2023

Colby’s coaches are terrible, where did he find these guys! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

Leon is just that good. Fundamentals and patience. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 17, 2023

Leon Edwards -5000 entering the fifth and final round of a horrible UFC title fight. #UFC296 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 17, 2023

@ColbyCovMMA you need to go for broke. Leon finish this dude! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Go inside Covington's corner ahead of Round 5 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/DeOIuxm7Cs — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

What an incredibly embarrassing performance from @ColbyCovMMA. — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) December 17, 2023

COLBY ON TOP LOOKING TO POSTURE TO LAND SHOTS!!!! Leon on his back in open guard with his left side on the fence. #UFC296 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 17, 2023

Colby landed 100 strikes but zero significant — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Why are they speaking like Leon hasn't dominated 99.9% of the fight? What in the world. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2023

25 minutes in the books! STRONG showing for the champ. Decision on the way #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/SFAfzqdfua — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

And Colby gets up and acts like he didn’t get his ass kicked for 4 rounds. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

If Colby’s offense tonight was an accurate depiction of the U.S. strength, we would have never gotten our independence from Britain, lost WWI and got demoralized in WWII by a landslide. Colby, you suck. #ufc296 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 17, 2023

There is no way Colby thinks he won that fight 🤣 #UFC296 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 17, 2023

@ColbyCovMMA YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A FUCKING SHTICK!!! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

#AndSTILL champion of the world! 🏆 🇯🇲🇬🇧 @Leon_EdwardsMMA keeping a cool head amongst all the chaos to retain the gold! #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/CHKSe0A4lI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 17, 2023

Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell is exchanging words with Colby Covington post-fight in the cage. UFC security positions between them #UFC296 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 17, 2023

Matt Brown

Simon Head

Derek Brunson

Michael Carroll

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC UNBEATEN STREAKS

19 – Jon Jones

13 – Leon Edwards

13 – Islam Makhachev

11 – Magomed Ankalaev

10 – Belal Muhammad#UFC296 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 17, 2023

MMA Junkie

#UFC296 results: Leon Edwards (@Leon_EdwardsMMA) def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – to defend welterweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/BjkSdOwAxh pic.twitter.com/G9AUumu7Lm — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023

