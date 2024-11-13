Bears release Nate Davis: Social media reacts

The Nate Davis era is officially over in Chicago. The Bears waived the veteran offensive lineman on Wednesday after attempts to move him prior to the trade deadline last week were unsuccessful.

Released OL Nate Davis. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 13, 2024

Davis signed with the Bears away from the Tennessee Titans in the spring of 2023, inking a three-year, $30 million deal to fortify the offensive line. His deal is the largest contract general manager Ryan Poles has given out to an offensive lineman during his tenure. Things got off on the wrong foot, though.

For much of training camp, Davis was absent due to personal reasons and injuries. He was in and out of the lineup last year and wasn't dependable on a weekly basis. Things only got worse this year when he missed much of camp again due to injury and was called out by the coaching staff.

Davis lost his starting spot on the offensive line early in the season to Matt Pryor and was unable to reclaim it, even being made a healthy scratch for a few games. When he had one final chance to contribute this past weekend, Davis was scratched due to a back injury. That was enough for Poles to say goodbye and eat the rest of his contract, assuming Davis clears waivers.

Bears fans knew the writing was on the wall for Davis for quite some time but it's just the latest move in what has been a turbulent week, along with the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Now that the Davis move became official, here were some of the reactions on social media:

#DaBears are asking practice squad centers to play guard but they cut Nate Davis.



That is how bad this situation got. From a FA signing standpoint, an absolute bust.#DaBears https://t.co/A5TsAflJZR — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) November 13, 2024

Ryan Poles reaaallllyyyyy needs to do a press conference right about now. — Matt G 🐻⬇️ (@scuderiamateo) November 13, 2024

Shouldn’t have made the roster in the first place but better late than never…..next move, Poles!! https://t.co/tMPGmikrDc — Colleen Carmody (@ColMarie21) November 13, 2024

Comes in just behind the Claypool trade as the biggest miss of the Poles era. Bears likely thought between Davis and the Bates trade they'd have *some* answer at RG this year, and that just didn't happen. https://t.co/Fdh2B0IPWi — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 13, 2024

You can praise Ryan Poles for cutting bait on guys like Davis, Claypool, and VJJ but these moves also put more of a stain on his record. I think he gets one more HC hire but the seat will heat up on him...even more than it is now. — Ross Read (@RossRead) November 13, 2024

One of the worst Bears signings of recent years. No value provided at all. https://t.co/ZLHeQOCFkD — Khari D. Thompson (@kdthompson5) November 13, 2024

Made a Nate Davis highlight reel from his time with the #Bears pic.twitter.com/w9V3PPbQ3u — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 13, 2024

The Bears cut Nate Davis a lot of slack this entire offseason. Once they knew he couldn't be relied on they benched him in Sept. But being told you'll be needed on Saturday after being a full participant all week and showing up Sunday with a "back issue" was the last straw. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) November 13, 2024

Maybe a deal didn't appear but......you couldn't trade him for a 7th?#DaBears https://t.co/mtk3TJ34aF — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) November 13, 2024

Ryan Poles cleaning up the mess on offense?



First Shane Waldron is gone, now Nate Davis. Poles finally getting serious this week. 👀 https://t.co/ocqicawCUc — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) November 13, 2024

The Bears are in “admitting our mistakes” mode



About time — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) November 13, 2024

#Titans dodged a bullet here.



Nate Davis was an absolute disaster for #DaBears https://t.co/1XqgcPEYZR — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) November 13, 2024

When Nate Davis got that call he’s being released. pic.twitter.com/qHLFQFL8Ih — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) November 13, 2024

CHANGE IS A COMING https://t.co/ASFALSELzs — Tofer (@CYacoub713) November 13, 2024

Nate Davis Bears Career Tribute 🎥



Thank you for everything Nate🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MRg6nWbtZY — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 13, 2024

The Bears after realizing they can actually get rid of people in-season that add negative value: https://t.co/Az42EOxbCu pic.twitter.com/FH3MfedjAe — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) November 13, 2024

He conveniently had a “back injury” pop up on game day morning when depth was an issue on the oline on Sunday.

Good riddance to one of the worst free agent signings in #Bears history. https://t.co/dUsRwRfLMD — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 13, 2024

Thank goodness he's gone 😭 https://t.co/TJTIWDBtjr — Sports With X (@sportswithx) November 13, 2024

The Bears didn’t draft Jalen Carter and George Pickens bc of character concerns. However,



- Traded a 2nd round pick for Chase Claypool



- Drafted Tyrique Stevenson in the same draft as Jalen Carter



- Signed Nate Davis who missed his first ever training camp and has barely… — We are back Ben Johnson (@TommyK_NFLDraft) November 13, 2024

