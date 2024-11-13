Advertisement

Bears release Nate Davis: Social media reacts

brendan sugrue, bears wire
·4 min read

The Nate Davis era is officially over in Chicago. The Bears waived the veteran offensive lineman on Wednesday after attempts to move him prior to the trade deadline last week were unsuccessful.

Davis signed with the Bears away from the Tennessee Titans in the spring of 2023, inking a three-year, $30 million deal to fortify the offensive line. His deal is the largest contract general manager Ryan Poles has given out to an offensive lineman during his tenure. Things got off on the wrong foot, though.

For much of training camp, Davis was absent due to personal reasons and injuries. He was in and out of the lineup last year and wasn't dependable on a weekly basis. Things only got worse this year when he missed much of camp again due to injury and was called out by the coaching staff.

Davis lost his starting spot on the offensive line early in the season to Matt Pryor and was unable to reclaim it, even being made a healthy scratch for a few games. When he had one final chance to contribute this past weekend, Davis was scratched due to a back injury. That was enough for Poles to say goodbye and eat the rest of his contract, assuming Davis clears waivers.

Bears fans knew the writing was on the wall for Davis for quite some time but it's just the latest move in what has been a turbulent week, along with the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Now that the Davis move became official, here were some of the reactions on social media:

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears release Nate Davis: Social media reacts