Social media reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s victory Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, callout of Sean O’Malley
Merab Dvalishvili kept his winning streak alive and likely solidified a bantamweight title shot Saturday when he beat former two-division champ Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.
Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) extended his run of victories to 10 consecutive fights with a unanimous decision over an all-time great in Cejudo (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and now he’s hard to deny to get a shot at the winner of next month’s UFC 299 title bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Dvalishvili beating Cejudo at UFC 298.
MMA Junkie
Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo returns against Merab Dvalishvili in just a few minutes.
How do you think he will do? 🤔#UFC298 | Full coverage: https://t.co/yDSvDD7kg2 pic.twitter.com/04qUHBgINZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024
Aleksandar Rakic
— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 18, 2024
Terrance McKinney
Why Henry always doing that jaw thing like he off the molly lmfao 🤣
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024
Renato Moicano
Merab is scoring at least 2 takedowns or I don’t know shit about mma #ufc298
— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024
Raquel Pennington
Excited for this fight!!! Have a feeling the pace is gonna be 🥵🥵 Cejudo vs Merab #UFC298
— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 18, 2024
Ben Askren
It’s really insane that Merab has not got a title shot yet!
— Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024
Brian Kelleher
This fight is fascinating
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 18, 2024
Kay Hansen
Nice takedown and nice scramble up 🔥 #ufc298
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) February 18, 2024
Derek Brunson
Cejudo trying to make yall remember! Triple C
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024
Kelvin Gastelum
Triple C ending strong!! 1-0 – Cejudo #UFC298
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 18, 2024
Alan Jouban
Good back-and-forth so far. But Cejudo landed the most significant shot of the round. 10-9 Cejudo #UFC298
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024
Umar Nurmagomeodv
10-9 Henry #ufc298
— Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) February 18, 2024
Alex Chambers
Bantamweight banger #ufc298
— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) February 18, 2024
Kai Kamaka
The pace has been set!!
— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 18, 2024
Mike Perry
Merabs judo is really good #ufc298
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 18, 2024
Tracy Cortez
😳😳😳 #ufc298 @ufc @UFCEspanol
— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) February 18, 2024
Islam Makhachev
1-1
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024
Ben Askren
Wow what a round for Merab! Pressure starting to wear Henry down. 19-19 all comes down to R3
— Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024
Megan Anderson
Merab is essentially doing whatever he wants to Cejudo right now.. this is wild 😳 #UFC298
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 18, 2024
Demian Brown
One of the greatest combat sports athletes of his time looking extremely tired in there. Father Time gets us all.
Merab will keep the pace. #UFC298
— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024
Zak Cummings
How in the hell are we being cheated of 2 more rounds of Merab and Cejudo? Crazy this is only 3 rounds. This is a fight right here. #ufc298
— Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) February 18, 2024
Alamn Jouban
Brought him to Mark again! #UFC298
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024
UFC
CONFIRMED: Zuck is a BIG UFC guy #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/rFRHR5bxA2
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024
Patchy Mix
Magamedov is a tougher fight here
— Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) February 18, 2024
Matt Frevola
"What a boring fighter" #UFC298 #TheMachine
— Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) February 18, 2024
Chris Curtis
This is what happens when you fight an actual crazy person 😂😂😂#UFC298
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024
UFC
Zuck 🤝 @MerabDvalishvil #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/TRmRUPrY5H
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024
MMA Junkie
#UFC298 results: Merab Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) def. Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Full coverage: https://t.co/yDSvDD7kg2 pic.twitter.com/njIDIxyRtR
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024