Social media reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s victory Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, callout of Sean O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili kept his winning streak alive and likely solidified a bantamweight title shot Saturday when he beat former two-division champ Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) extended his run of victories to 10 consecutive fights with a unanimous decision over an all-time great in Cejudo (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and now he’s hard to deny to get a shot at the winner of next month’s UFC 299 title bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Dvalishvili beating Cejudo at UFC 298.

Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo returns against Merab Dvalishvili in just a few minutes. How do you think he will do? 🤔#UFC298 | Full coverage: https://t.co/yDSvDD7kg2 pic.twitter.com/04qUHBgINZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024

Why Henry always doing that jaw thing like he off the molly lmfao 🤣 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

Merab is scoring at least 2 takedowns or I don’t know shit about mma #ufc298 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024

Excited for this fight!!! Have a feeling the pace is gonna be 🥵🥵 Cejudo vs Merab #UFC298 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 18, 2024

It’s really insane that Merab has not got a title shot yet! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

This fight is fascinating — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 18, 2024

Nice takedown and nice scramble up 🔥 #ufc298 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) February 18, 2024

Cejudo trying to make yall remember! Triple C — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

Good back-and-forth so far. But Cejudo landed the most significant shot of the round. 10-9 Cejudo #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

The pace has been set!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 18, 2024

Merabs judo is really good #ufc298 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 18, 2024

1-1 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Wow what a round for Merab! Pressure starting to wear Henry down. 19-19 all comes down to R3 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Merab is essentially doing whatever he wants to Cejudo right now.. this is wild 😳 #UFC298 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 18, 2024

One of the greatest combat sports athletes of his time looking extremely tired in there. Father Time gets us all. Merab will keep the pace. #UFC298 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024

How in the hell are we being cheated of 2 more rounds of Merab and Cejudo? Crazy this is only 3 rounds. This is a fight right here. #ufc298 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) February 18, 2024

Brought him to Mark again! #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

Magamedov is a tougher fight here — Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) February 18, 2024

This is what happens when you fight an actual crazy person 😂😂😂#UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

