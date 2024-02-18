Advertisement

Social media reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s victory Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, callout of Sean O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili kept his winning streak alive and likely solidified a bantamweight title shot Saturday when he beat former two-division champ Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) extended his run of victories to 10 consecutive fights with a unanimous decision over an all-time great in Cejudo (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and now he’s hard to deny to get a shot at the winner of next month’s UFC 299 title bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Dvalishvili beating Cejudo at UFC 298.

