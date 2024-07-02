Soccer fans frustrated with TV angle used for U.S. game in KC. Here’s why it happened

Fans who tuned to the United States men’s national team’s game Monday night against Uruguay in the Copa America tournament were not happy from the start.

But this time it wasn’t because there was an awful red card on an American player. It was because of the acute TV angle that was used during Fox Sports broadcast. It gave fans an idea of what it was like to watch from the top row at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Between the TV camera angle (pic via @NickBromberg), the corners (pic via @stuholden) and the sparse Copa América signage/branding here (only one thin ring around field)...



seems like Arrowhead Stadium was barely prepped for a soccer game pic.twitter.com/TlCF33JaqY — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 2, 2024

Many fans thought this was a decision made by Fox Sports, but the game’s broadcasters (John Strong and Stu Holden) said multiple times that it was out the network’s hands.

“Again, not our choice,” Holden said. “This is a world feed provided by CONMEBOL.”

That’s the South American Football Confederation, which was using a so-called “World Feed.” That’s when the networks don’t use their own television cameras/feeds but the one provided by the tournament organizers.

“The cameras look like they’re six stories above where the cameras usually are,” Strong quipped at one point.

Soccer fans weren’t laughing. Here is what those who were watching on television were saying on X.

