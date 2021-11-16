Absurd winter weather sets the stage for massive Canada-Mexico match

Cold, snowy and windy conditions will provide the backdrop for one of the most important matches in Canadian men's soccer history on Tuesday. (Twitter/@jmmikh)

The Canadian men’s national soccer team is heading into one of its most important matches ever on Tuesday night, and the weather is certainly giving them a nationalistic backdrop.

In Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, the Canadians will face the favoured side from Mexico as both nations continue their qualifying efforts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Luckily (if you want to call this lucky) for the home squad, the entire stadium is currently a winter wonderland.

Estadio #Iceteca 🥶🇨🇦



(let's get that trending, eh?)



Edmonton! We're counting on you to make this our Frozen Fortress tonight. You know what to do!#CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanada pic.twitter.com/TELcxdQHEY — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 16, 2021

We might be in for a wild one, a sloppy one, or likely a combination of both, but at least some Canadian players are accepting it.

“We grew up in this,” defender Steven Vitoria said. “We joked around during the week, this brings us back to our childhood. We’re excited.

“We’re not going to find any excuses. We’re going to leave it all out there, whether it’s sunny or snowy.”

When it comes to the weather, certainly the visiting Mexico team would prefer the former, and the broadcasters that made the trip up north must also be reconsidering their chosen career paths.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is hoping the elements play in Canada's favour, but also acknowledged how challenging the absurd conditions will be for every player out on that pitch tonight.

Story continues

Canada (3-0-4) is currently the only unbeaten team and sits third in their CONCACAF group, with the top three qualifying automatically for the World Cup and the fourth-place team entering an intercontinental playoff to earn one of the final spots.

With seven matches remaining including their upcoming session of snow soccer against Mexico, the Canadians are closing in on making their second-ever World Cup appearance. The only other time came back in 1986.

More from Yahoo Sports