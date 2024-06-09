Soccer Aid 2024 LIVE! England vs World XI charity match stream, lineups confirmed, TV, latest news, updates

Soccer Aid 2024 - LIVE!

Big names from the world of football and beyond take to the Stamford Bridge pitch this evening for the latest staging of Soccer Aid. Children’s charity UNICEF will again be the beneficiaries, with more than £90m raised since the fixture first took place in 2006.

England’s last victory came in 2018, with five straight defeats since then, and it is Frank Lampard and Harry Redknapp in the dugout in west London attempting to end that winless run. Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere and Joe Cole are among the former players involved, along with celebrities including Steven Bartlett, Paddy McGuinness and Eddie Hearn.

Mauricio Pochettino makes a swift return to Stamford Bridge, having left Chelsea last month, as he manages the World XI side. The likes of Eden Hazard and Michael Essien are also back on familiar territory, while Usain Bolt, who opened the scoring a year ago, also features again. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with kick-off at 7:30pm BST!

Soccer Aid 2024 latest updates

Kick-off: 7:30pm BST | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Wilshere and Scott in midfield

World XI team news: Bolt and Hazard start

England with poor recent record

Teams are out!

18:28 , Matt Verri

The usual mix of former players and celebrities for both sides.

England have Gary Cahill and Stuart Broad in the centre of defence, with Danny Dyer at right-back. Jack Wilshere starts in midfield, with Ellen White lead the line.

Lee Mack starts for the World Xi, with an all-star front three ahead of him. Alessandro Del Piero, Eden Hazard, Usain Bolt... not bad.

World XI team news

18:22 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Cech, Compston, Kemp, Evra, Scanlan, Essien, Hamraoui, Mack, Del Piero, Hazard, Bolt

Subs: Adam, Baker, Bellew, Manford, Garcia, Diamond, Fury, Ward, Wayne, Wingrove, Kyle, Mikel, Keane

England team news

18:18 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: James, Dyer, Cahill, Broad, Quek, Grennan, Wilshere, Scott, Thompson, White, Cole

Subs: McGuinness, Brazier, Brooker, Cole, Bartlett, Miniminter, Hiddleston, Hearn, Carney, Defoe, Walcott, Farah, Doherty

Bellew vs Hearn

18:15 , Matt Verri

Tony Bellew is expected to play in goal for the World XI at some point tonight.

With his former promoter Eddie Hearn on the other team, that could prove to be a battle worth keeping an eye on!

“You better hope you’re not coming in one-on-one with me, because there will only be one winner,” Bellew told Hearn.

“He comes one-on-one with me... friendship, loyalty, family, it doesn’t matter. He is getting absolutely smashed.”

England enjoying themselves!

18:09 , Matt Verri

The England players are certainly in high spirits on their way to Stamford Bridge.

A bit of karaoke on the team bus to west London - we shall see if they are celebrating in a few hours.

Tonight is obviously about raising money for UNICEF... but it is six years since England won!

England are vibes FC 🎶

Hazard: I don't want to look like Peppa Pig!

18:00 , Matt Verri

Eden Hazard has made it clear he does not miss being a professional footballer, but is excited to get his boots back on. Before retiring, he said it was "time to enjoy life by drinking a few beers".

The 33-year-old was often accused of returning for pre-season in poor shape during his career and turned up overweight at Real Madrid. But he looks fit again and dazzled in a star-studded charity match in Qatar earlier this year, which also featured Didier Drogba, Kaka and Roberto Carlos.

As always, Hazard wants to ensure he is worth the admission fee at Soccer Aid and is determined to give fans the version of himself which dazzled in the Premier League.

"I don't want to look like Peppa Pig!" he jokes. "I play tennis, padel, run a bit, I play football with my friends and stay active."

He adds: "It's just a friendly game, but when you play football, you want to win. I saw the team today. It is quite a good team with a few of my former players and good friends, so let's have fun, score goals and make the fans happy."

World XI without Brazilian legend

17:50 , Matt Verri

The World XI will be without one of their key stars for Soccer Aid tonight after Roberto Carlos withdrew from the charity fixture.

The Brazil and Real Madrid icon has been a familiar name in the game to raise money for UNICEF over recent years, but will sadly play no part tonight at Stamford Bridge.

“Unfortunately, I’m unable to make tonight’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at Stamford Bridge,” he posted on Instagram.

“Good luck to all the players – and remember to donate!”

Soccer Aid head-to-head

17:41 , Matt Verri

After winning five of the first seven editions of Soccer Aid, England have now lost in each of the last five years.

In the 12 years this match has been played, it has gone to penalties on five occasions.

England wins: 5

World XI wins: 7

In the building!

17:34 , Matt Verri

Eden Hazard is back at Stamford Bridge.

He spent seven years at Chelsea, before a huge move to Real Madrid. This is his first time back on the pitch at west London since then.

World XI team news

17:26 , Matt Verri

For the World XI, Eden Hazard and Usain Bolt will attract plenty of attention, with Tommy Fury again taking part.

Alessandro Del Piero, Patrice Evra, Petr Cech, John Obi Mikel and Michael Essien have also signed up, along with former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew. But there will be no Roberto Carlos, after he withdrew earlier today.

Players: Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam, Diamond, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Theo Baker, Kaylyn Kyle, John Obi Mikel, Jason Manford, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, Michael Essien, Tony Bellew, Alessandro Del Piero, Emmett J Scanlan, Olga Garcia, Kheira Hamraoui, Billy Wingrove

Coaches: Mauricio Pochettino, Jesus Perez

England team news

17:16 , Matt Verri

Former Three Lions stars Jack Wilshere, Jermain Defoe, David James, Theo Walcott, Gary Cahill, Jill Scott, Ellen White and Joe Cole are among those involved for England.

They are joined by ex-England cricketer Stuart Broad, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah, plus a range of celebrities including Danny Dyer, Tom Hiddleston, Sam Thompson and Paddy McGuinness.

Ashley Cole has been added to the squad as a late edition.

Players: Jill Scott, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Brennan, Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Steven Bartlett, Danny Dyer, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Miniminter, Eddie Hearn, Sam Quek, Tom Hiddleston, Ashley Cole

Coaches: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, David Seaman, Vicky McClure

How to watch Soccer Aid

17:09 , Matt Verri

TV channel: As ever, Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through ITV1, with coverage starting at 6pm BST on Sunday evening.

Live stream: The ITVX website and ITVX app (both free with a subscription) will also provide a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Soccer Aid 2024!

It’s the latest edition of this hugely successful charity match, with more than £90m raised for UNICEF since it was first staged in 2006.

There’s a strong Chelsea theme tonight, with the match played at Stamford Bridge, and Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino the two managers.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm BST!