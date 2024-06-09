Soccer Aid 2024: England vs World XI kick-off time, lineups, tickets, location, TV, live stream tonight

Soccer Aid takes place tonight when England face a World XI again at Stamford Bridge.

Famous faces from the world of sport and celebrity will come together to raise millions of pounds for UNICEF.

Mauricio Pochettino will be back at Chelsea as he takes charge of the World XI, while Frank Lampard joins Harry Redknapp, David Seaman and Robbie Williams in the England dugout.

Eden Hazard makes his Soccer Aid debut, having retired from professional football in October, and he will go up against a number of other ex-Chelsea players, including Joe Cole, Gary Cahill and Karen Carney. However, Roberto Carlos has now pulled out of the World XI squad.

It is now six years since England last won the match, having lost on penalties three times since then. The World XI won 4-2 last year, with Usain Bolt opening the scoring and Robbie Keane netting a brace.

With this year’s match taking place just a few days before the European Championship gets underway, England will wear a specially commissioned Euro 96 kit.

More than £90million has been raised for UNICEF through the fixture since it was first played in 2006.

Return: Frank Lampard will be back at Stamford Bridge managing England in Soccer Aid (Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

This year’s Soccer Aid will be played on Sunday June 9, 2024, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.

Where is Soccer Aid 2024 being played?

The match will be held at Stamford Bridge in London. It is the second time that Chelsea’s stadium has hosted Soccer Aid, having also done so in 2019.

Old Trafford, Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium have all hosted in recent years.

Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2024?

Former Three Lions stars Jack Wilshere, Jermain Defoe, David James, Theo Walcott, Gary Cahill, Jill Scott, Ellen White and Joe Cole are among those involved for England, joined by ex-England cricketer Stuart Broad, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah, plus a range of celebrities including Danny Dyer, Tom Hiddleston, Sam Thompson and Paddy McGuinness. Ashley Cole has been added to the squad as a late edition.

For the World XI, Eden Hazard and Usain Bolt will attract plenty of attention, with Tommy Fury again taking part.

Alessandro Del Piero, Patrice Evra, Petr Cech, John Obi Mikel and Michael Essien have also signed up, along with former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew. But there will be no Roberto Carlos after all.

England

Players: Jill Scott, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Brennan, Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Steven Bartlett, Danny Dyer, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Miniminter, Eddie Hearn, Sam Quek, Tom Hiddleston, Ashley Cole

Coaches: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, David Seaman, Vicky McClure

World XI

Players: Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam, Diamond, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Theo Baker, Kaylyn Kyle, John Obi Mikel, Jason Manford, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, Michael Essien, Tony Bellew, Alessandro Del Piero, Emmett J Scanlan, Olga Garcia, Kheira Hamraoui

Coaches: Mauricio Pochettino, Jesus Perez

Mauricio Pochettino will make his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving Chelsea in May (Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

Soccer Aid 2024 tickets

Tickets for Soccer Aid are on sale, starting at £10 for children and £20 for adults.

Click here for more ticket information.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2024

TV channel: As ever, Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through ITV1, with coverage starting at 6pm BST on Sunday evening.

Live stream: The ITVX website and ITVX app (both free with a subscription) will also provide a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

After winning five of the first seven editions of Soccer Aid, England have now lost in each of the last five years.

In the 12 years this match has been played, it has gone to penalties on five occasions.

England wins: 5

World XI wins: 7