SoCal native J.J. Spaun has LA on his mind as he leads the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii

We're in for a fun final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii with 15 players at 10 under or better, as leader J.J. Spaun sits at 13 under.

Spaun, 34, has been the model of consistency through three days at Waialae Country Club, posting rounds of 66-66 before going one shot lower on Saturday with a 5-under 65 that included seven birdies and two bogeys. His putter did most of the damage, as he ranked fourth in the field on Day 3 in Strokes Gained: Putting.

After a stretch of 14 bogey-free holes to begin his round, Spaun finished bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie to keep the train on the tracks and remain atop the leaderboard.

"I've felt pretty calm and relaxed out there," he said. "It's been a fun week here in Hawaii. It's always laid back and easy going. I've kind of been carrying that mindset on the course, and it's easy to feel that way when things are going your way and you're playing well. Yeah, just try to hone in on that tomorrow and see what happens."

Spaun, who last won at the 2022 Valero Texas Open, was born in Los Angeles and played his college golf at San Diego State University, so his thoughts have been with those from his hometown as the area continues to suffer through wildfires.

"It's pretty tragic," he said. "Fortunately but unfortunately I don't have any family or friends in that region that have been affected but I know a lot of people that know people that were affected, and it's devastating. My grandpa lives in Venice Beach and luckily he's south enough to stay away. He's really close to it. But yeah, we haven't had any close calls or anything with people I know, so I'm glad that that region of my family, everyone is safe.

"But yeah, thoughts and prayers are with those in LA."

On Sunday, Spaun will have plenty of names nipping at his heels, especially Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole and Patrick Fishburn who are tied for second at 12 under, just one back of the SoCal native.

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Jaeger fired the round of the day, an 8-under 62 that included nine birdies and tied his career-best round on the PGA Tour. He was first in SG: Approach and made the most feet of putts, a pretty good recipe for a low score.

"My putter kind of bailed me out a couple times," he said. "I made a long one on eight, my 17th hole. Just overall a nice round. Anytime I was in the rough I hit a good shot to the green and had a chance for birdie. Obviously super happy with it."

Fishburn, one of Friday's 36-hole leaders, looked poised to enter the final round with the lead after making the turn with a 4-under 31. However, the 32-year-old added three squares to his back-nine scorecard and limped his way home to a 2-under 68.

Several big names are within striking distance with 18 holes to play, including Keegan Bradley (11 under), Brian Harman (11 under), Lucas Glover (10 under), Maverick McNealy (10 under), Gary Woodland (10 under) and Russell Henley (10 under).

Final-round coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on NBC before moving to Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Sony Open 2025: SoCal native J.J. Spaun leads in Hawaii