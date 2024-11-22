Advertisement

Snow covers field during Steelers vs. Browns 'Thursday Night Football' game in Cleveland

jim reineking, usa today

"Wintry mix" turned into a lot of lake-effect snow during the second half of the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

It's a cinematic and fun football aesthetic for those of us watching on TV while cozy in our warm homes.

Take a look at the wild winter wonderland scenes from Cleveland ❄️:

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal during the third quarter.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal during the third quarter.

All the NFL news on and off the field. Sign up for USA TODAY's 4th and Monday newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow falls during Browns vs Steelers TNF game