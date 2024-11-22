Snow covers field during Steelers vs. Browns 'Thursday Night Football' game in Cleveland

"Wintry mix" turned into a lot of lake-effect snow during the second half of the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

It's a cinematic and fun football aesthetic for those of us watching on TV while cozy in our warm homes.

Take a look at the wild winter wonderland scenes from Cleveland ❄️:

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal during the third quarter.

SNOW FOOTBALL. THERE'S NOTHING LIKE IT! pic.twitter.com/CE8H5oBiG3 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow falls during Browns vs Steelers TNF game