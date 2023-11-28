Snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship action against Anthony McGill

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his UK Snooker Championship campaign this afternoon as he takes on Anthony McGill in the last 32 at the Barbican Centre in York.

The seven-time world champion remains snooker’s biggest star at the age of 47 and is hunting an eighth UK Championship crown this week, although a first since 2018. Gritty Scotsman McGill will be far from a pushover however, as a two-time ranking event winner and former World Championship semi-finalist, while he also famously beat O’Sullivan 13-12 at the Crucible in the 2021 Worlds.

O’Sullivan returns to the baize after a week of promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’, a no-holds-barred, crushingly honest look at his life and career – from his battle with addiction to his father being jailed for murder and his enduring genius on the snooker table. ‘The Rocket’ described watching the documentary as a “harrowing” experience but must now turn his focus back to the baize.

McGill won’t settle for just being a bit-part player in the latest chapter of the Ronnie story though, as he looks to claim a maiden ‘triple crown’ trophy in York this week and return to the world’s top 16. The 32-year-old has recently taken to using a jet-black, carbon-fibre cue in a bid to improve performances and early results have been promising.

Follow the action from the York Barbican with our live blog below:

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Anthony McGill live

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his UK Snooker Championship campaign against Scotland’s Anthony McGill

The best-of-11 clash at the York Barbican begins at 1pm BST, live on BBC Two and Eurosport/Discovery Plus

O’Sullivan is back on the baize after a week spent promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’

The searingly honest doc has been widely praised although O’Sullivan described watching it as ‘harrowing’

Ronnie O’Sullivan on his new Amazon documentary: ‘It was harrowing watching it back’

12:25 , Luke Baker

The Independent’s senior sports writer Lawrence OStlere also interviewed O’Sullivan at the premiere of his new documntary:

Story continues

Through the door of a swish London hotel, held open by a concierge; into the dimly lit lobby, past an open fire and smart dinner guests, into a shiny lift; down a corridor lined with abstract art, around a bend to the very end where the last door waits in semi-darkness; through to a suite with a long table scattered with sandwiches and cream scones – Ronnie O’Sullivan’s favourite food – where his agent and various publicists mill; to a leather sofa at the far end.

This is where O’Sullivan is holed up, an hour before his movie premiere in London’s Leicester Square. He emerges from another room with a smile, offers a fist bump and sits down. He is dressed in a blue jumper, dark jeans and smart shoes. Executive producer David Beckham is among the famous guests coming to celebrate O’Sullivan, journalists are here to ask questions and fans are sitting in cinemas around the country to watch the film and a live Q&A afterwards. And he’s dreading it.

Read Lawrence’s full interview with ‘The Rocket’:

Ronnie O’Sullivan on his new documentary: ‘It was harrowing watching it back’

Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary lays bare his snooker addiction and flaws in stark contrast to Beckham series

12:19 , Luke Baker

There are a number of eye-opening moments in the new Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary, The Edge of Everything, which lays bare one of the most complex and compelling characters in sport and a lifelong battle with his own genius. But one scene is particularly striking, when O’Sullivan and his parents remember his father’s arrest and sentencing for murder.

“I don’t want to talk about this because it’s not fair on the people that have lost their son,” says Ronnie O’Sullivan Sr, of the night he stabbed Bruce Bryan to death in a club on Chelsea’s King’s Road and injured Bruce’s brother Kelvin. “I know I took that man’s life and I know I hurt the other one ... I’m still alive, thank God, but if I hadn’t done what I’d done, I’d be dead.”

When O’Sullivan’s mother, Maria, found out about her husband’s arrest, she encouraged the management team of a 16-year-old Ronnie to send him away to a tournament in Thailand, so he might be distanced from the news when it broke. When he was eventually told his dad had been charged with murder, Ronnie screamed and collapsed. “I’ve always regretted sending him away, I was just trying to protect him,” Maria says. “I don’t think he’s ever forgiven me.”

Read Lawrence Ostlere’s full review of the documentary:

Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary lays bare his flaws in stark contrast to Beckham series

UK Snooker Championship schedule today including Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Anthony McGill

12:13 , Luke Baker

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan getting his campaign underway.

Judd Trump reached the second round on Monday with a convincing 6-1 win over Pang Junxu, despite suffering the apparent effects of flu and entering the tournament as the fifth player in history to win three back-to-back ranking tournaments last month.

Trump is aiming to win the one title that has eluded him since a solitary success in 2011. “I didn’t feel great, but I’m always going to turn up and give it my best,” said Trump, who fears he caught the bug after attending rival O’Sullivan’s documentary premiere in London last week. “It’s a big tournament and you obviously want to do well in it. Maybe I had slightly lower expectations, and maybe that helped a bit. It was a decent first-round performance and hopefully I can go away and get a bit better.”

O’Sullivan begins his campaign today after a week of promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’, and the seven-time world champion battles Anthony McGill, while another legendary player, John Higgins, is also in action early against Joe O’Connor.

UK Snooker Championship schedule and times today

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Anthony McGill

12:10 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ronnie O’Sullivan beginning his UK Snooker Championship campaign in York.

O’Sullivan faces gritty Scot Anthony McGill, who beat him 13-12 at the 2021 World Championship, and heads to the Barbican after promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’.

Stick with us for all the latest updates from the best-of-11 clash.