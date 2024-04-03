‘SNL’ Stars Fire Back At Claim There Are No ‘Hot Women’ On The Cast

Cast members from “Saturday Night Live” have responded to a TikTok video claiming that the show has never hired a “hot woman” before.

TikTok user @Jahelis sparked controversy after posting a now-viral video last month alleging that the comedy sketch show doesn’t cast “hot” female comedians because “people refuse to accept” how “super beautiful women” can also be funny.

“Not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you,” she clarified in the March 21 clip that’s been viewed more than 480,000 times since.

“I think it goes back to my theory where, one, people don’t like it when conventionally [attractive] ― especially super beautiful women ― are funny,” she continued. “People refuse to accept that that’s true. And they assume that any kind of humor they put out into the world is actually them being stupid and they don’t understand sarcasm, or why what they’re saying is funny.”

The TikTok user argued, “To be considered funny, you have to be more funny than you are hot. And if you’re more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all.”

At one point she singled out Maya Rudolph, who starred on the show from 2000-2020, as “really beautiful” before adding that “the rest of [the female cast] are all pretty average looking women.” She also called out veteran SNL actor, Kristen Wiig, as “conventionally pretty,” but declared she isn’t “hot.”

Doubling down on her thoughts, the TikTok user then insisted that the same hotness rules don’t apply to the show’s male cast members before calling former “SNL” star Jimmy Fallon “a conventionally super hot guy.” She also nodded to Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Bowen Yang, calling them “all relatively hot men.”

TikTok user @Jahelis didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Other TikTok users jumped into her comments section to share examples of “hot” SNL female comedians.

“Cecily strong is SO hot idk what you’re talking about 😭,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Ego Nwodim is literally drop dead gorgeous.”

“Kate Mckinnon??!!! Melissa villasenor?! Amy Poehler?!?? Kristen Wig?!!! helloOoOo,” someone else wrote.

The TikTok user’s video was later posted on X where it garnered more than 10 million views, prompting several “SNL” stars to respond.

Cast member Sarah Sherman, who starred on the show from 2021-2023, reposted the TikTok on X, writing, “just found out I’m not hot. Please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.”

“SNL” newcomer, Chloe Troast, also addressed the TikTok video in a reaction video where she sang Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” while covertly flipping off the camera.

