SMU plays UNC Greensboro following Miller's 20-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -13.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UNC Greensboro after Kevin Miller scored 20 points in SMU's 102-73 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

SMU finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Mustangs averaged 15.7 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 12-7 in SoCon action and 7-7 on the road last season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shot 41.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press