SMU cornerback taken off field in an ambulance after getting hurt on special teams play

DALLAS (AP) — SMU cornerback AJ Davis was taken off the field in an ambulance after a special teams play late in the first half of the No. 20 Mustangs' game against No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday night

The ambulance from University Park Fire Department drove nearly the length of the field to where medical personnel surrounded Davis, and secured him on a stretcher. His head was immobilized by an oversized neck support device when placed into the ambulance.

SMU officials said later in the game that Davis had full movement, and was at a hospital.

The Mustangs had kicked off after taking a 28-3 lead. Davis was face down on the field, and video of the play showed his head making contact with the returner while lunging trying to make a tackle, and then another player falling on his back.

Several apparent family members wearing Davis' No. 14 were on the field and comforted by SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, who then gathered his players around the 35-yard line, less than 15 yards from where Davis was being put into the ambulance.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi also came across and spoke briefly with Lashlee in the middle of the field.

