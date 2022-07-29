Will Smith and Chris Rock: Everything to know about the infamous Oscars 2022 slap

Angie Orellana Hernandez, USA TODAY
·5 min read

It was one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history that became known as "the slap." The world could not stop talking about Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Smith would later that night win the Academy Award for best actor for his performance as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in "King Richard."

There have been a lot of developments since March, including celebrity reactions to what they saw, Rock and Pinkett Smith responding to the incident and Smith facing discipline from the Academy.

Here's everything to know about the incident and everything that's transpired since.

Has Will Smith apologized?

The "King Richard" actor has publicly apologized twice for the incident. He released his most recent and first on-camera apology with a YouTube video titled "It's been a minute..." Friday addressing commonly asked questions, including why Smith didn't apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech for best actor.

The Oscars' aftermath: Why we can't agree on Will Smith's slap

"I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you."

Smith's first apologized in a statement released March 28, the day after the Academy Awards. He described his behavior at the ceremony as "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote at the time.

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars?

The controversy began when Rock appeared onstage to present the Academy Award for best documentary feature. During his introduction, Rock made a joke about a possible "G.I. Jane" sequel in reference to Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Pinkett Smith has opened up before about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease that can cause hair loss on the scalp, face or other areas of the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

2022 Oscars: A bald Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads with elaborate, emerald gown. See the look

Smith appeared to first laugh at Rock's joke, though Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and looked upset.

Afterward, Smith walked up to the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat amid confusion in the crowd about whether the segment was scripted or real.

"Will Smith just slapped the (expletive) out of me," Rock deadpanned to the audience.

"Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," Smith shouted.

"Wow, dude. It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke," Rock replied. Smith repeated his previous remarks.

Will Smith (R) slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Will Smith (R) slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

What was Chris Rock's response?

Rock has not publicly discussed the incident at length, and he did not file a formal police report against Smith.

The comedian's first remarks acknowledging the slap came during a stand-up comedy show the Wednesday following the Academy Awards.

He said he was “still kind of processing what happened" and that “other than the weird thing, life is pretty good."

A slap, a dog and chaos: The Oscars were a train wreck we couldn't look away from

Rock did not acknowledge Smith or Pinkett Smith during the stand-up show and stated he would not talk about the awards night.

“If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said.

People wait in line to enter the Wilbur Theatre for a sold out performance by US comedian Chris Rock in Boston, Massachusetts on March 30, 2022.
People wait in line to enter the Wilbur Theatre for a sold out performance by US comedian Chris Rock in Boston, Massachusetts on March 30, 2022.

Pinkett Smith stresses healing and compassion on 'Red Table Talk'

Pinkett Smith addressed the slap on an episode of her talk show "Red Table Talk" in which she emphasized compassion for both Smith and Rock.

"Now, about Oscar night … my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

Timeline: Will Smith and Chris Rock's rocky relationship predates the Oscars slap by six years

Pinkett Smith continued: "'Til then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years and that's to keep figuring out this thing called life together."

The "Girls Trip" actress had guests on the show to speak about the devastating effects of alopecia, including a mother whose daughter was bullied because of the condition.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

What consequences did Smith face for ?

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences barred Smith from attending any Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the organization said in a statement.

Smith had resigned from the Academy a week before the Academy's disciplinary actions were announced.

2022 Oscars: Will Smith won best actor for 'King Richard' Sunday night. But at what cost?

Who else has spoken about the incident?

Rock's mother Rose criticized Smith's actions in an interview with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Questlove, who won the Academy Award for best documentary feature — the category Rock was introducing  — referenced the incident at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards while presenting an award.

"I'm going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. Just playing," he told the audience.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Jenna Ryu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Oscars Slap: Did Will Smith apologize? Has Chris Rock responded?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Panic and fear as wildfire spreads to hotel in Turkey

    STORY: The regional forestry authority of Mugla province said the fires, fanned by strong winds and temperatures close to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40C), were threatening a hotel and settlement areas in the small seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris.The Turkish coast guard secured the bay and suspended water traffic in the area where fire-fighting planes and helicopters were collecting water to help extinguish the fire, it added.Human-induced climate change is making heat waves more likely and more severe, scientists say.Last summer's wildfires, most of which also occurred near Marmaris, were the most intense on record in Turkey, a European Union atmosphere monitor said at the time, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hot spot.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning trophy case, earning Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The 15-year-old from Toronto won the race in a Commonwealth Games record time of four minutes 29.01 seconds. Australia's Kiah Melverton was second in 4:36.78 and Katie Shanahan of Scotland was third in 4:39.37. Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., was fifth and Tessa Cieplucha of Oakville, Ont., was

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Canada's top women hockey players say there's much to do to clean up toxic behaviour

    Players on Canada's senior women's hockey teams are demanding a "thorough and transparent investigation" into recent allegations of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada teams, and say the organization has a lot to do to address "toxic behaviour" in the sport. The players from Canada's most recent Olympic and world championship teams posted an open letter to Hockey Canada's executives and board of governors Monday on the eve of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's ha

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr