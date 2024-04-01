Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Celebrates Easter with Kids, Wife Chloe Mendel and a Couple of Easter Bunnies

The musician took an adorable portrait with his family in honor of the holiday

Chloe Mendel/Instagram Billy Corgan (center) and wife Chloe Mendel (right) with their son Augustus and daughter Philomena

Billy Corgan seems to have had a memorable Easter with his family.

On Sunday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman, 57, shared a peek at his holiday celebrations with his 5-year-old daughter Philomena, 8-year-old son Augustus, and wife Chloe Mendel.

On his Instagram Story, the musician reposted a few pics from his wife, showing the family of four posing for portraits with two new friends — a pair of massive Easter bunnies!

The family's festive photos, taken at their Madame ZuZus Teashop, showed Corgan decked out in a plaid suit as Mendel and their kids wore bright colors to mark the occasion. The family also took a few cute polaroids in front of balloons to further celebrate the holiday.



Chloe Mendel/Instagram Billy Corgan (left) and wife Chloe Mendel (right) with their son Augustus and daughter Philomena

Elsewhere on Mendel's Instagram, the kids could be seen rocking holiday face paint, running around in search of eggs and posing with their baskets — and their mom and dad — outside.

Corgan — who has previously taken part in holiday fun with his little ones — also posed for a solo pic for his wife, where he proudly held up a plastic egg of his own as he got into the Easter spirit.

Last fall, Corgan reflected on ending his tour, opening up about what is was like touring with his two kids.

"As to the two humans beside me in this photo, I had them on this tour for about 10 days without assistance other than tour staff (thank you!) who’d keep them safe for those two hours on stage; otherwise they were my ‘problem’ to sort morning-noon-and night," he wrote.



"Bonding with your children in such an intense environment, their mother being away from their daily machinations as she herself is preparing for equally important endeavors, is challenging to say the least. But this is a first-world problem, because I can afford help (I chose not to have it), and we as a family have every advantage of my success yet often chose not to indulge as one might think," Corgan continued.

"There is nothing bourgeois in that, past not wanting to be wasteful and silly as those with affluence can often be where life pertains to indulgence. I grew up simple (and essentially poor) and simple I try to remain, stressing for these two beside me that family is the most important aspect or fundamental in life," he noted.

In 2018, Corgan detailed his life as a dad, and said Augustus was already starting to follow in his father's footsteps.

"He watches my music videos every day now, so I'm excited to see how he adapts to tour buses and arenas full of people," Corgan told PAWS Chicago of Augustus. "My guess is he'll very much want to come on stage to say hello or sing."

