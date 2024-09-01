Smalling set to join Saudi side Al-Fahya FC from Roma

Roma defender Chris Smalling has reached an agreement with Al-Fahya FC and will undergo medical tests on Monday, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Smalling is ready to leave Roma, as the Giallorossi and the ex-Manchester United centre-back have reached an agreement with Al-Fahya FC.

Romano reports that Smalling will undergo medical tests on Monday in Rome and sign a contract until June 2026.

Smalling set to join Saudi side Al-Fahya FC from Roma

The Serie A transfer window closed on Friday, August 30, but Saudi sides can sign new players until Monday, September 2.

Roma have also secured a replacement for Smalling, signing ex-Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

The Spaniard is available on a free transfer, so he can join Roma after the end of the summer transfer window.

Daniele De Rossi’s Roma visit Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin tonight. DDR will switch to a three-man defence with Gianluca Mancini, Evan N’dicka and Angelino starting at the back.

Smalling joined Roma from Manchester United in 2019, making 155 appearances with the Giallorossi.