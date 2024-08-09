Smalling’s agent meets with defender, dicusses possible Roma exit

The agent of Chris Smalling met with the player recently amid speculations regarding the veteran’s future.

After investing a lot in the transfers, Roma are now focusing on letting go of some players who no longer fit the long-term project of the club, including Chris Smalling.

The Englishman has yet to receive a concrete offer from abroad after drawing some interest in Saudi Arabia.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Smalling’s agent arrived at Roma’s training camp and met with the player, talking with him for about an hour.

The subject of the conversation was inevitably centered around the possibility of leaving Roma in the coming weeks.

With Smalling gone, Roma would be able to bring in an additional defender, more compatible with the club’s current requirements.