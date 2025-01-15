SM: Pulisic and Morata avoid muscle injury but Thiaw will be re-evaluated – the details

The medical bulletin has arrived after three AC Milan players went off injured during last night’s win over Como, and there is mixed news.

Christian Pulisic was the first to come off following a challenge at the end of the first half and it initially looked as though he had been kicked on the calf, but he then touched his hamstring and it became clear he wanted to come off.

Alvaro Morata was also withdrawn even though he hadn’t gone down with anything in particular, while Malick Thiaw made way for Matteo Gabbia in the second half. After the game, Sergio Conceicao worryingly confirmed physical issues for all three withdrawn players.

According to what we have learned following the MRI scans this afternoon, Thiaw has the most serious issue. The German defender has sustained a left thigh muscle injury and will undergo a new check in 7-10 days.

Morata and Pulisic sustained some muscular fatigue during the Como game, but tests have shown that both have no muscle injury like a strain or a tear, which is obviously good news.

Now, we await further information on Pulisic’s availability for the Juventus away game on Saturday, while Morata will be suspended for the game against his old club anyway.