Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

MONTREAL — Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedalled to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider finished 37 seconds ahead of Spain's Pello Bilbao to win the demanding 209.1-kilometre race on a sunny, 28 C day in Montreal.

Pogacar is a three-time Tour de France winner and also won in Montreal in 2022.

The 17 repetitive climbs up and down Mount Royal near downtown lasted five hours 28 minutes 15 seconds.

Australia’s Michael Matthews won the Quebec City GP for a record third time on Friday. The two races are the only North American events on the UCI World Tour.

Next up, the riders will head to the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland from September 21 to 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.

