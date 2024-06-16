Slovenia vs Denmark LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Slovenia vs Denmark LIVE!

Group C kicks off in Stuttgart this evening as Slovenia and Denmark face off in a game which will prove crucial to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alongside, or instead of, rivals England or Serbia. The Danes have pedigree on this stage, having reached the semi-finals three years ago before losing to the Three Lions after extra time.

For Slovenia, much of the focus will be on star striker Benjamin Sesko, who was expected by some to make a big-money summer move to Arsenal, or another Premier League side, only to confirm before the tournament start that he will be staying put at RB Leipzig. Can he prove his worth on the biggest stage of his burgeoning career?

Sesko will likely need to be at his best if his country are to win their first ever in this tournament’s history. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Slovenia vs Denmark latest updates

Kick-off: 5pm, Stuttgart Arena

How to watch: ITV and ITVX

Slovenia team news: Sesko leads the line

Denmark team news: Eriksen ready to start

Score prediction: Danes begin with a win

Score prediction

15:07 , Alex Young

Slovenia have clear quality at both ends of the pitch, with Oblak and Sesko, but it is in the middle of the pitch where this game will be won.

Denmark look too good to slip up here despite their World Cup struggles.

Denmark to win, 2-1.

Predicted lineups

14:57 , Alex Young

Predicted Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Bah; Hojlund, Wind

Denmark team news

14:57 , Alex Young

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and Benfica's Alexander Bah have both recovered from injuries to make the Danish squad.

Simon Kjaer will captain the team but his minutes will be managed.

Christian Eriksen should start, his first Euros game since suffering a cardiac arrest against Finland three years ago, and Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line.

Slovenia team news

14:57 , Alex Young

Josip Ilicic has been named in the Slovenia squad for the first time since 2021 after struggling with mental health issues.

Atletico Madrid legend Jan Oblak captains the team, and he’s widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world still.

There are injury doubts over midfielders Benjamin Verbic and Sandi Lovric plus defenders Peta Stojanovic and Miha Blazic.

All eyes, as mentioned, on Benjamin Sesko.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark

14:36 , Alex Young

TV channel: Today’s clash will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1. Coverage starts at 4:10pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX will provide a free live stream online for fans via its website and app.

Welcome

14:28 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 clash between Slovenia and Denmark.

It’s the first game of Group C, which also includes England and Serbia - who face off hours later at 8pm this evening.

There will be plenty of eyes on Slovenia frontman Benjamin Sesko, a big transfer target this summer before he signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, who will be aiming to fire his nation to their first ever win at a Euros.

Denmark, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals three years ago but struggled at the World Cup 18 months ago. Which version will show up this summer?

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Stick with us.