Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates as Erling Haaland starts

Manchester City travel to Slovakia on Tuesday night to play Slovan Bratislava in the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit second in the Premier League after a somewhat disappointing draw against Newcastle last weekend, and they’re looking for their first three points of the new European campaign this week after drawing 0-0 at home to Inter Milan last time out.

The Cityzens have lost Rodri for the remainder of the season and will be without Kevin De Bruyne in the Slovak capital, though they come up against a Slovan Bratislava side that lost 5-1 to Celtic in their European opener on 18 September.

Follow all the latest Champions League updates with our live blog below:

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City LIVE

Man City face Slovan Bratislava in their second Champions League match, with kick-off at 8pm BST | Live on TNT Sports

The Cityzens arrive in Bratislava off the back of a tough 1-1 draw to Newcastle United

Slovan lost 5-1 to Celtic in their Champions League league phase opener a fortnight ago

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

ŠK Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City FC

Slovan Bratislava team news

18:57 , Sonia Twigg

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec.

Subs: Trnovsky, Hrdina, Voet, Medvedev, Marcelli, Mustafic, Mak, Zuberu, Pauschek, Gajdos, Szoke, Metsoko.

Manchester City team news

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola makes six changes for his side’s match against Slovan Bratislava, with Ortega, Stones, Nunes, Savinho, Foden and Doku all coming into the side.

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Silva, McAtee.

The problem facing Man City stretches beyond Rodri’s injury absence

18:38 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City began without one of the outstanding individuals of last season. No, not that one. Or not just that one, anyway. Rodri was the most conspicuous absentee at St James’ Park on Saturday as, barring an injury to Erling Haaland, he will be for the rest of the campaign. But Phil Fodenstarted on the bench. His bit-part role has been camouflaged by the sudden realisation that Rodri will have no part to play in the next nine months, but it is less than six weeks since Foden was anointed PFA Player of the Year.

It is an understatement to say his candidature for a second successive award has had a slow start. City have played six league games this season. Foden has begun none. Euro 2024 was why he was an opening-day replacement against Chelsea. He missed two matches through illness, spent the next as an unused substitute and came on in the last two. Perhaps it is a fact that points to potential improvement for City: Foden, scorer of 27 goals last time around, could provide an injection of excellence for a Rodri-less side.

Man City prepare to face Slovan Bratislava

18:30 , Mike Jones

The training sessions are done and dusted ahead of kick off at 8pm tonight.

Stones on Rodri’s recovery

18:22 , Mike Jones

“[Rodrigo’s injury] was difficult news for us all to take. I spoke to Rodri yesterday and he’s doing well, recovering,” Stones said, “It’s sad for the standard he has set over the last season has been incredible.

“We know what a key player he is for us, but we want him to be back quickly. We know it will be a long time, but we have a lot of quality players capable of filling in in that position.

“He was in good spirits. Now he knows what’s happened and knows his process to get back, he’s come to terms with it. He is over in Spain with his family. He needs to take time now to relax and recover as best he can.”

Stones ready to ‘fullfil’ Rodri role

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the campaign after having to undergo surgery in the wake of an ACL injury sustained in last week’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

City teammate John Stones says he is ‘100 per cent’ ready to fill the midfield void left by Rodri’s absence if called on by Pep Guardiola.

He said: “If called upon 100%. It happened a lot over the past two years, me going into midfield. It was difficult in the 2023 Champions League final as I was higher up, which was new for me [but] I enjoyed it.

“Whatever position I am asked to play, or whoever plays midfield, has played there before and knows what’s asked of them by the manager.

“And hopefully we can recreate even better moments than the Champions League final.”

Kovacic, Lewis, Stones? How Manchester City replace injured Rodri

18:08 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City appear to have suffered a major blow with Rodri set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Arsenal.

The midfielder was substituted in the first half of the clash of Premier League rivals at the Etihad Stadium, with the club confirming that he has suffered ligament damage.

It is an injury that may render the 28-year-old unavailable for the rest of the campaign, leaving Pep Guardiola without his key midfield fulcrum.

While the Manchester City manager often rotates elsewhere, Rodri is firmly established as a vital figure at the base of midfield and rarely misses the club’s biggest games.

But an expensively-assembled squad does provide Guardiola with a number of alternative options as he looks to replace the Spaniard:

Slovan versus English teams

18:00 , Mike Jones

Slovan Bratislava won two of their first three games against English clubs with both home first legs – 2-0 against Tottenham in the 1962/63 European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final and 1-0 against Derby in the 1975/76 European Cup first round.

They went on to lose those ties 2-6 and 1-3 on aggregate and have since lost seven of their subsequent nine matches against English opposition, drawing twice.

The last outing against an English team came in the 2019/20 Europa League where Slovan lost 1-2 at home and 0-1 away against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the group stage, making it five successive defeats by English teams.

Slovan play with ‘courage’ says Guardiola

17:52 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is anticipating a tough test for his players this evening when they take on Slovan Bratislava and explained how watching their match against Celtic showed him that City’s opponents play with courage.

“This is a team that I would say plays with courage,” he said, “I saw the game against Glasgow Celtic and they were not scared to play.

“Not scared to link with their striker and they want to try it. The Champions League it doesn’t matter, I always have incredible respect for all the teams, especially when you play away.

“Hopefully we can be an aggressive team again and take a result.”

Guardiola provides De Bruyne update

17:45 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says that he is hoping Kevin De Bruyne will be back in contention for selection after the October international break.

The midfielder was forced off during City’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan earlier this month and missed their next three matches with a thigh issue.

“Hopefully after the international break he [Kevin] will be back,” Guardiola said, “Everybody is ready - we will put out the best team possible to compete and beat them.”

Rodri ruled out for rest of season after Man City star undergoes surgery

17:37 , Chris Wilson

Rodri has been ruled out for the remainder of the season by Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City confirmed the Spanish midfielder has successfully undergone surgery.

Rodri suffered ACL and meniscus damage to his knee in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“He had surgery this morning,” Guardiola said. “ACL and some meniscus. So, next season he will be here. This season is over [for him].”

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City prediction

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Man City should easily be able to make it a first win in Europe this term, even with rotations in the squad and probably the starting 11. They should also triumph in style and comfort.

Slovan 0-4 Man City.

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City predicted line-ups and latest odds

17:22 , Chris Wilson

Here’s how we think the two teams will line up against each other this evening though there is always the possibility that Pep Guardiola springs a surprise with the players at his disposal:

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev, Kucka, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

As for the latest odds from the bookmakers, it should come as no surprise that City are the overwhelming favourites to win this one despite playing away from home:

Slovan 50/1

Draw 17/1

City 1/25

What is the early team news?

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Rodri is Man City’s main injury concern with the midfielder out for the long term. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also sidelined, but City will hope Kevin de Bruyne is back to full fitness to play some part at least.

Lukas Pauschek is out for Slovan, while Kenan Bajric is a doubt. Their attacking line should include former Man City starlet Vladimir Weiss, now aged 34, and one of Slovakia’s starting forwards from their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with England, in David Strelec.

When is Slovan Bratislava vs Man City?

17:07 , Chris Wilson

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 1 October.

Most Champions League games are shown on TNT Sports in the UK. This game is on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed for subscribers on the discovery+ app.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City will be looking for their first win in the new Champions League format when they head to Slovakia on Tuesday, to take on Slovan Bratislava.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on an unusual run of just one win in four games across all competitions, though the others were all draws and they have faced Arsenal and Inter Milan in that run. Even so, failing to beat Newcastle last time out will have irked the reigning Premier League champions, as they lost top spot to Liverpool in the process and have now kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games.

Slovan Bratislava have won seven out of eight domestically and sit top of the Super Liga as a result, but were absolutely hammered by Celtic in their Champions League opener, losing 5-1 in Glasgow.

That result raised questions of competitiveness in this expanded league format, and even on home soil they must be fearing the type of scoreline an in-form Erling Haaland might be able to raise.

Good evening!

14:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in their second league phase fixture.

City’s opening Champions League match ended in a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan and Pep Guardiola’s team head into this match in need of a win. They also drew 1-1 with Newcastle in their latest Premier League outing having also failed to beat a 10-man Arsenal team just before.

Slova Bratislava are perhaps the perfect team for City to face. They lost their first Champions League match 5-1 to Celtic and with City’s added firepower it could be another difficult night for the Slovakian side.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.