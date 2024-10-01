Slovan Bratislava vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Manchester City are looking for their first Champions League win of the season as they travel to Slovakia to take on Slovan Bratislava tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goalless draw at home to Inter Milan in the first of eight matches in the new league phase format and will want a dominant performance to kickstart their European campaign.

City have won just once in their last four games and are coming to terms with the absence of key midfielder Rodri, who has been ruled out until next season with a knee injury. Guardiola deployed Rico Lewis in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan during the 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, but could bring Phil Foden back into his starting line-up after managing his minutes so far this season following Euro 2024. Erling Haaland is available after an injury scare, but Kevin De Bruyne, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are all out.

Slovan Bratislava are the first Slovakian club to play in the Champions League for 14 years having overcome four rounds of qualifying just to reach the league phase. Bratislava were hammered 5-1 at Celtic in their opening game but are determined to enjoy the experience this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below.

GOAL! Ilkay Gundogan opens scoring

GOAL! Phil Foden doubles City's lead

Man City team news: Haaland available

Slovan Bratislva team news: Pauschek out, Bajric doubt

Standard Sport prediction

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man City

20:33

31 mins: Doku has had a great first half here, but on this occasion he drills a cross just in front of Haaland.

Bratislava have got out of their half a few times only so far.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man City

20:28 , Jamie Dickenson

26 mins: Foden nearly grabbed his second, with the Bratislava keeper just parrying his effort off the post.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man City

20:24 , Jamie Dickenson

23 mins: CHANCE! Doku makes another strong run down the right flank and cuts it back for Lewis, but the keeper saves.

Doku then hits the post with Bratislava clinging on for dear life.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man City

20:20

18 mins: Slovan Bratislava might be the Slovakian champions but they are being put under intense pressure here by Manchester City.

GOAL! Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man City | Foden '15

20:16 , Jamie Dickenson

15 mins: Jeremy Doku finds Phil Foden in the box and the Man City man tucks the ball into the net with his left foot.

That’s his first goal of the season.

Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Man City

20:13 , Jamie Dickenson

11 mins: That is exactly the start Pep Guardiola was looking for and City are looking comfortable here.

Rico Lewis is essentially playing as an extra central midfielder with City dominating the ball.

GOAL! Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Man City | Gundogan '8

20:09

8 mins: City get the breakthrough as Ilkay Gundogan’s strike takes a hefty deflection to find the back of the net.

The visitors have had 80% of the possession so far and this could end up very one-sided.

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Man City

20:05 , Jamie Dickenson

4 mins: City hit back straight away with a chance of their own, but Haaland can’t find the finish to Rico Lewis’ cut-back.

Haaland then nearly plays Foden in but Bratislava scramble it away.

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Jamie Dickenson

2 mins: CHANCE! Slovan Bratislava came very close to opening the score early on after a great counter-attack, but Marko Tolic’s shot just drags past the post.

KICK-OFF!

20:02 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester City get us underway in Slovakia, playing in their purple away kit. Slovan Bratislava are in white.

Champions League table

19:59 , Jamie Dickenson

Brest became the first team to reach six points in the Champions League’s new league phase after beating Red Bull Salzurg 4-0 earlier this evening.

Manchester City need to take all three points to keep up with the early pace-setters.

City's Champions League fixtures

19:53 , Jamie Dickenson

This is City’s second of eight matches they will play in the new league phase of the Champions League.

Here are the rest of their fixtures in the competition.

City will be determined to finish in the top eight of the league as that will take them straight through to the last-16.

Wednesday 23 October - Sparta Prague (H)

Tuesday 5 November - Sporting Lisbon (A)

Tuesday 26 November - Feyenoord (H)

Wednesday 11 December - Juventus (A)

Wednesday 22 January - Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Wednesday 29 January - Club Brugge (H)

City warming up

19:45 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester City’s players have been out for their warm-up in Bratislava tonight.

We are just 15 minutes away from kick-off now...

Some journey for Slovan

19:32 , Jamie Dickenson

Slovan Bratislava overcame four rounds of qualifying to reach the Champions League league phase.

Their European journey started back in June when they beat Macedonian champions Struga 6-3 over two legs in the first qualifying round.

Next up was Slovenian champions Celje - who were dispatched 6-1 over two legs - before Bratislava knocked out APOEL 2-0.

They had to beat Danish champions Midtjylland to reach the league phase, which they duly did with a 4-3 aggregate win over two legs.

However, things didn’t go according to plan in their first league phase game as Vladimir Weiss’ side lost 5-1 at Celtic.

Six changes for City

19:18

Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the Manchester City side that drew 1-1 at Newcastle for tonight’s game against Slovan Bratislava.

Stefan Ortega gets a rare start in goal, while John Stones comes in to the defence along with Matheus Nunes, Savinho, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku midfield.

Erling Haaland shrugs off an injury scare to start up front.

Guardiola backs Foden

19:05 , Jamie Dickenson

Pep Guardiola is backing Phil Foden to get back to his best after a slow start to the season.

Foden has been used largely off the bench this term after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

He gets just his second start of the campaign tonight with Guardiola fully expecting the Premier League Player of the Year to rediscover his top form.

"I have some doubts about many things but I know Phil will be back,” he said. “He feels good.

"Playing at St James' Park [against Newcastle] I felt something that I like and I didn't see, for example, against Watford.

"Don't forget after the Euros he didn't have any training for two months, he had problems with some niggles and some problems in his health.

"But now he is smiling and he's finding his rhythm. He was the best player in the Premier League last season so we need him, he was important for us, but I have no doubts with his love for football and his training and passion, he will be back."

Slovan Bratislva confirmed team

18:58

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer; Savvidis, Ihnatenko; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.

Subs: Gajdos, Hrdina, Mak, Marcelli, Medvedev, Metsoko, Mustafic, Pauschek, Szoke, Trnovsky, Voet, Zuberu.

Manchester City confirmed team

18:51

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan (c), Nunes; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo, McAtee.

City ready for action

18:48

Manchester City are ready for their first ever match in Slovakia.

We are expecting team news from Bratislava in the next few minutes...

Weiss faces former club

18:33

Slovan Bratislava captain Vladimir Weiss faces his former club Manchester City this evening.

Weiss joined City’s academy in 2006 but only made three appearances for the senior side before leaving in 2012.

He had loan spells at Bolton, Rangers and Espanyol during his time with the Premier League club.

Weiss also played in Italy, Greece and Qatar before returning to his homeland with Slovan Bratislava in 2020.

Now 34, the attacking midfielder has earned 77 caps for Slovakia during his career, scoring eight goals.

Gundogan needs time

18:24

Pep Guardiola has admitted Ilkay Gundogan needs time to rediscover his top form for Manchester City.

Gundogan made a surprise return to the Etihad this summer, just a year after leaving the club for Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has struggled in his six appearances so far this season, but City boss Guardiola insists fans just need to be patient.

“It will take time,” he said. “He didn’t make a pre-season and needs to [get into] the rhythm - but he gives you something special but of course he will take it [time].”

Read the full story here!

Haaland in training as normal

18:04

Erling Haaland appeared to train as normal with Manchester City on Monday to allay fears that he is carrying an ankle injury.

Haaland looked to be in discomfort during City’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday following a collision with Dan Burn.

The City striker was left with a bloodied ankle but he ended up playing the whole game on Tyneside after receiving treatment at half-time.

But Haaland gave Pep Guardiola a boost by joining training as usual on the eve of their game against Slovan Bratislava.

Read the full story here!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:57 , Jamie Dickenson

The two teams have never played before.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City prediction

17:55 , Jamie Dickenson

Even with rotation in mind, it would be a huge shock not to see City win against these Champions League minnows.

After shipping five against Celtic in their competition debut, you really fear for Bratislava.

Man City to win, 5-0.

Slovan Bratislva team news

17:51

Lukas Pauschek has been ruled out for Bratislava, while Kenan Bajric is doubtful to face Man City.

Captain Vladimir Weiss is expected to start against his former club, having spent six years at the club.

Manchester City team news

17:47 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester City should tonight have Erling Haaland fit for their Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava tonight.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the striker “picked up some knocks”during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League, with Haaland having been kept quiet at St James’ Park.

A challenge in the first half appeared to have left his ankle bloodied but though he did train as normal on Monday and has been named in the squad.

City will remain without Kevin De Bruyne, with Guardiola hopeful the Belgian will return after the international break.

Rodri, meanwhile, will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also out.

City head into their second Champions League outing having drawn the first 0-0 at home against Inter Milan.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva, Gundogan; Savinho, Foden, Grealish.

Welcome!

17:34 , Jamie Dickenson

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

Erling Haaland has shrugged off an injury scare as City continue to come to terms with life without Rodri, who has been ruled of for the rest of the season.

Pep Guardiola will be wanting a dominant performance in Slovakia after his side were held to a goalless draw at home to Inter Milan in their European opener.

Bratislava are the first Slovakian side in 14 years to reach this stage of the Champions League and will be hoping to avoid another heavy defeat after losing 5-1 at Celtic.

Stay with us for all the best build-up ahead of kick-off at Stadion Tehelne pole, which is scheduled for 8pm BST.