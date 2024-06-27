Slovakia XI vs England: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024

Slovakia have no fresh injury worries ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash against England.

Manager Francesco Calzona has made minimal changes to his lineups during the tournament and is highly unlikely to start experimenting now. Since taking over two years ago, the head coach has overseen 10 wins from 16 games and will have his team at their best for a huge knockout clash.

That means Newcastle goalkeeper Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will start in front of a back four led by captain, and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka and Ondrej Duda will be the midfield three, taking on Declan Rice and potentially Kobbie Mainoo and supporting forwards Lukas Haraslin, David Strelec and Ivan Schranz.

Dubravak said of facing England: “I would like to face my teammates from Newcastle, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier. It’s a country where I live and a league where I play and I would like to play them.“

He added: “Look at the team we have. There are plenty of young players who are already experienced and play in good leagues. It’s important to believe and have faith in yourselves. I have said it from the beginning: it’s important to have that kind of healthy confidence.

“Our first goal was achieved: it was important to get out from the group. The opponent now is tough, but you have to believe in your strength and to have the highest ambitions.”

Predicted Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin

Time and date: 5pm BST, Sunday June 30, 2024

Venue: AufSchalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen

TV channel: ITV1