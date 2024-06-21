Slovakia vs Ukraine LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Slovakia vs Ukraine LIVE!

Two teams who made extremely contrasting starts to Euro 2024 collide in the first of three more matches on day eight as Group E resumes. Slovakia head to Dusseldorf brimming with confidence after producing the first and only real upset of the tournament so far in Frankfurt on Monday, with Ivan Schranz’s early goal - plus two disallowed efforts from Romelu Lukaku - enough to stun group favourites Belgium.

Ukraine could not have opened their latest European Championship campaign in more disappointing fashion, however, brushed aside 3-0 by Romania in Munich earlier that same day. Those initial results mean that another win for Slovakia this afternoon would see them though to the knockout stages of a Euros for only the second time as an independent nation, while a second loss would surely signal early elimination for Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine with only Belgium left to come.

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona is expected to name an unchanged side today after that famous result at the beginning of the week, while Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov still has doubts over Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko and may be pondering changes. Follow Slovakia vs Ukraine at Euro 2024 live below!

Slovakia vs Ukraine latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Dusseldorf Arena

How to watch: BBC One

Slovakia team news: Unchanged team expected

Ukraine team news: Mykolenko doubtful

Euro 2024 score prediction

Slovakia vs Ukraine prediction

11:49 , George Flood

A disastrous start threatens to derail Ukraine’s campaign but Slovakia were a little fortunate to beat Belgium.

If that luck doesn’t hold, they lack the firepower to be considered favourites here.

Ukraine to win, 1-0.

(AP)

Ukraine team news

11:45 , George Flood

The team news picture seems decidedly more unclear for Ukraine, who simply cannot afford another defeat in Dusseldorf this afternoon if they are to have any realistic hope of reaching the last-16.

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko remains doubtful, having missed the Romania debacle in Munich on Monday with an injury sustained in a pre-tournament warm-up friendly against Moldova earlier this month.

That meant Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko - who usually plays in midfield for his country - had to pivot to left-back, where he is expected to remain this afternoon.

Head coach Serhiy Rebrov has to decide whether to stick with a strong-looking XI on paper that totally flopped in shock fashion in the opening game, or else make some changes in a bid to freshen things up.

Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and Valencia striker Roman Yaremchuk are among those who could come in if ex-Tottenham and West Ham frontman Rebrov seeks a new approach.

(Getty Images)

Slovakia team news

11:37 , George Flood

It certainly would not be a surprise to see Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona name an unchanged team today, with no new injury worries believed to have been picked up in that memorable upset of Belgium in Frankfurt on Monday.

Experienced midfielder Ondrej Duda went off late on with cramp in that game, but is expected to be fit to retain his starting berth this afternoon.

Monday’s match-winner Ivan Schranz is one yellow card away from a suspension now, but that surely won’t be factoring into selection decisions at this early stage of the tournament.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine

11:33 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Slovakia vs Ukraine live

11:32 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to day eight at Euro 2024.

We have another three games on the schedule for you to enjoy today, with Group D taking centre stage later on as Poland take on Austria in Berlin before the heavyweight showdown between France and the Netherlands in Leipzig.

But first our attentions turn to Dusseldorf and Group E, where Slovakia will look to seal their place in the last-16 after stunning fancied Belgium in the tournament’s first and only real upset so far in Frankfurt on Monday.

Next they face a Ukraine side desperate to avoid another loss that would surely signal an early exit, having been surprisingly brushed aside 3-0 by Romania in Munich in their opening fixture.

Kick-off at the Dusseldorf Arena is at 2pm BST. Stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates.